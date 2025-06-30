Propagate Social House closes indefinitely

Propagate Social House, noted for its community role in revitalizing the downtown area with events and ventures, announced its closing “for the foreseeable future,” according to a Saturday Facebook post.



“This photo was taken the day we opened Propagate … we look a little more tired these days [laughing emoji],” Propagate Social House wrote in the Facebook post. “Unexpected challenges hit us hard yesterday. We’ve got a few things to sort out, so Propagate will be closed for the foreseeable future, while we figure some stuff out. We will be back!”

Teresa Sargeant | The Apopka Chief Newspaper



In the post, the Propagate team expressed gratitude to the community for its support as it enters its fourth year in business on Fifth Street and encouraged the community to visit Hall’s on Fifth across the street from the establishment.



News of Propagate’s closure saddened community members, who acknowledged that Propagate Social House will be missed and the café has made much strides in revitalizing downtown, including the Fifth Street area.

“I hope this is a temporary bump,” commenter Janell Marmon said. “You’ve worked so hard to bring magic and excitement to Apopka. I look to a forward to relaunch soon.”



Commenters also asked how they could help Propagate.

“I’m here for a Propagate fundraiser!” Crystal Vessels said. “And I bet I’m not the only one!”



In 2021, Propagate opened at 40 E. Fifth St. in the Fifth Street Plaza. The restaurant is known for its specialty coffee, craft cocktails, wine, its menu of breakfast, brunch, and lunch items, and array of house plants for sale.



Patrons also flocked to Propagate to hang out on its outdoor patio and deck, where social events and live performances take place. Propagate also runs the Friday night farmer’s market.



In May, the Propagate Social House team opened Apopka’s first food hall, Hall’s on Fifth, in the building that used to be the historic Hall’s Pet Feed Store.



