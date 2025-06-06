OP-ED: Tips to promote good local advocacy

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

Advocacy. I want to share some observations from serving on the Orange County School Board and Orange County Commission to help you elicit better outcomes. This column will focus on advocacy at the local level.

Advocacy at the local level has two distinct areas. One is more personal or smaller maintenance concerns and the other large community-wide concerns. If your garbage wasn’t picked up, if your storm drain is plugged, if street signs or crosswalks are faded, or you notice a traffic control device (stop sign or signal) is malfunctioning, contact 311 or my office at 407-836-5850.

This past weekend, a superb corridor chief, Larry Branan, asked for my help. Thus, I drove and inspected Edgewater Drive through downtown Lockhart for him. He wanted my ideas for his volunteer corridor care team to complete this fall. Plus, I help him better engage the county public works staff. This is a team sport!

The timing of reporting a concern is also critical to your success at advocacy. I wouldn’t recommend calling or texting an official on holidays or weekends. I also don’t recommend showing up at a clean-up or big event hoping to find 10 individual minutes of attention. I recommend writing an e-mail, calling the office, or making an appointment.

Secondly, how can you better advocate for solving large, systemic problems like overdevelopment, destruction of the environment, lack of infrastructure, affordable housing, etc.? First, know that most elected officials recognize these gargantuan problems. They likely ran for office out of a sincere desire to serve and solve these issues. Remember a hasty response might have unintended consequences.

I personally follow and attend conferences hosted by national groups. Strong Towns, Florida Main Street, Florida Association of Counties, and Florida Redevelopment Agency are superb organizations. I’m scheduled to take a CRA 101 course in August. You can also get ideas on solutions from experts. Advocate with your local officials utilizing proven solutions.

There are many ways to successfully engage with your county or city staff and leaders. Additionally, join a civic organization, an HOA board, sports organization, or one of my District 2 people groups.

This Saturday, June 7, we are cleaning up Clarcona Road in Southern Apopka, and on June 14, we are painting the Apopka Pass. There is power in groups that actively assist. I hope you join!