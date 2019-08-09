Prayers for rain have been answered and then some

Hello Folks,

We have been prayin’ for rain and, by golly, we have been gettin’ some. The water is up in most of the lakes and chains in our area.

If you are plannin’ a trip to do some fishin’, please, be aware that when the water is up, lots of things like boat docks, fences, and underwater hazards can be under water.

Rick and I went to John’s Lake this week and the water is really up out there. We saw quite a few fence posts and docks under water, so please be careful as you navigate the lakes and rivers in our area.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are not catchin’ ’em like they were the week before. The folks who are fishin’ for panfish say the fishin’ has slowed down a little.

The high water has scattered the bluegills and shellcrackers around, and it’s a little tougher to find ’em. Once you find ’em, you can catch ’em on red worms and crickets. Look for slick on the water or, in some cases, you can smell ’em.

While fishin’ this week, we could smell ’em real good in John’s Lake. So I’m sure you can do the same as we did and just look for ’em and once you find ’em, you should be good to go.

Kyle reported that the bass fishin’ has been good in the Maitland Chain. You can catch some bass around the docks and then move to deeper water and fish the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds.

Also look for the schoolers. The divin’ birds will tell ya where the bass are in the lake.

If you decide to go to the Harris Chain or the Kissimmee Chain, you should find some runnin’ water in those chains.

Make sure you check them out because you will usually find some bass hangin’ around in the mouth of the canals and the feeder creeks.

We are in, hopefully, the last real hot month of summer. I know it can still be hot in September but here’s hopin’ for some cooler weather come September.

As I mentioned earlier, Rick and I did get a chance to go bass fishin’ this week. We were on the water early like about 6:30 a.m. and off by 12:30 p.m.

If you have wind, you can fish all day, but when it dies, the sun will cook ya. We had a great day on the water or should I say Rick had a great day on the water.

Folks, I have become the official net man for Mr. Rick Mullins. When we go fishin, together and we go in his boat he smokes me so bad, it’s just unbelievable and some times it’s unbearable. It’s a good thing that I’m an easy-goin’ guy who loves to fish. I also love to see people catch fish includin’ me.

Seriously, we have a good time and some days it’s just not your day. Rick was able to catch and release seven bass.

The biggest bass of the day was a nice 6.5 pounder. He also caught two 4 pounders, a 3.5 pounder, and two dinks. He caught all of his fish on a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait.

Yes, I fished with the same bait, same color, the also the same size weight. All you can say is the bass were interested in his bait and not mine.

That’s why they call it fishin’ and not catchin’.

I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: fish slowly.

Save a few and good luck!