More commercial buildings slated to be built at Rock Springs Road and Lester Road

Plans call for a four-building complex at the northwest corner of the intersection of Rock Springs Road and Lester Road to have two restaurants, office, retail, and, possibly, an adult day care.

Known as Gateway Plaza, the complex is expected to have a total of about 32,400 square feet of space with the largest building being 14,800 square feet.

That building will face Rock Springs Road, while a 5,000-square foot building at the corner of the property would house one of the restaurants, developers told members of the city of Apopka’s Development Review Committee (DRC) on Wednesday, August 7, as the DRC members considered the final development site plan for Gateway Plaza.

The most northerly of the four buildings would also be about 5,000 square feet, would face Rock Springs Road, and be home to a restaurant. The two other buildings, both facing Lester Road, would be 5,000 square feet and 7,600 square feet. The larger of those two may house an adult day care business.

Ashish Kapadia, the owner of the property, told city officials he would like to have construction “start as soon as possible” and open the plaza in early 2020 because he has potential leases that would need to be filled by April of next year. That would require construction beginning in 60-90 days.

The City Council must still give final approval, but DRC members are green-lighting the project to this point.

According to the plans, the plaza would have full ingress and egress on both Rock Springs Road and Lester Road out of the Lshaped, four-acre parcel.

The four buildings would have a combined 170 regular parking spots and six handicapped parking, as well as four spots for bicycle parking, according to plans filed with the city. All parking will be behind the buildings that will face Rock Springs Road and Lester Road.

A developer’s representative told DRC members that a lease is close to being signed for one of the buildings that would house a restaurant. He didn’t elaborate on details.

