Update: Apopka police locate missing man

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

February 7, 2026 | 4:11 pm
AdventHealth Apopka hospital
Police are searching for a man who left AdventHealth Apopka hospital Friday evening.

Photo by Marshall Tempest

Key Points

Daniel Lee Gimondo
Courtesy APD Daniel Lee Gimondo

Update (6:03 p.m., Feb. 7): The Apopka Police Department announced it has located the man it reported missing Friday night.

“APD is happy to report that Daniel Gimondo was located safely this afternoon,” an APD Facebook post said. “We thank everyone for sharing this post and keeping an eye out making this a positive outcome.”

APD did not release any additional details about the circumstances surrounding Gimondo’s disappearance. A spokesperson for AdventHealth declined to comment.

Our original story:

Apopka police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who left AdventHealth Apopka hospital Friday evening.  

According to an Apopka Police Department press release, Daniel Lee Gimondo, a 66-year-old white male, left the hospital located at 2100 Ocoee Apopka Road. He’s considered “missing and endangered.”  

Gimondo is 6-foot-3, weighs 218 pounds, and has shoulder length gray hair, according to the APD release. He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, black jeans and a silver belt.  

APD asks anyone with information about Gimondo’s whereabouts to contact the police department at 407-703-1757. 

