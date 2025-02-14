Police search for missing and endangered Apopka man, 69; UPDATE, Friday, Feb. 14: Missing Person Benisse Mervil has been recovered in good condition

UPDATE, Friday, Feb. 14: Missing Person Benisse Mervil has been recovered in good condition, Apopka police said.

Staff reports

Police are searching for an Apopka man who was last seen yesterday and is considered “missing and endangered.”

On Thursday, February 13, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Benisse Mervil, a 69-year-old Black male, was last seen in the area of Davis Court and South Park Avenue in Apopka. He left the area on foot.

Mervil was last seen wearing a purple shirt, a red and black sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He is 5 ft. 9 in. and weighs approximately 170 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Benisse Mervil is asked to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

