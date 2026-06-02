Police Beat: APD responds to 39 crashes May 24-30

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In the period from May 24-30, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,70061 calls for service, responded to 39 crashes, issued 92 citations, and made 25 arrests. Burglaries: 6 vehicles, 0 residences, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with battery-touch or strike.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Tuesday Lynn West, 46, Apopka, battery on person 65+ years of age.

Willie Lee Chastine, 48, 1328 Marvin C. Zanders Ave., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Hai Dinh Nguyen, 67, 334 NE 12th St., Gainesville, fraud-possession display blank forged stolen driver’s license or ID; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 2nd subsequent offense.

Gerson Alberto Tut Maxena, 29, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Regis Lenorse Clark, 58, 2124 Messina Ave., Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Yvonne Lee Koch, 46, 411 S. Highland Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Melvin Deloney, 70, 2694 McQueen Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession, intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance, schedule II; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Orveilin Diaz, 45, 547 Moon Rocker Ct., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; non-moving traffic violation-attach registration license plate not assigned; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol refusal to submit DUI testing.

Latoya Sharday Gullens, 40, 2589 Glacier Express Ln., Tavares, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Daimyan Gauge Clark, 20, 603 Cricket Hollow Ln., Eustis, moving traffic violation-operate vehicle 100+ mph threaten person/property.

Amanda Jeneen Stevens, 40, 332 E. Welch Rd., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl).

Simon Peter Ramanan, 45, general delivery, Orlando, trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Chase Brodrick Patton, 26, 1913 Carlton Dr., Plainfield, trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Thomas William Haas, 45, 5732 Orange Orchard Dr., Winter Garden, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Jerry Martel Anglin, 47, 611 Business Park Blvd. 101, Winter Garden, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Brondon Ray Hogsed, 44, 290 N. Washington Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status, commercial vehicle 1st offense; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding.

Danny Lee Mobley, 57, 1130 Huddleston Ln., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Luis Gabriel Rodriguez Gonzalez, 68, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Kimberly Nicole Sasser, 37, transient, Apopka, fraud-impersonate false ID giving to law enforcement officer; out-of-county warrant.

Eddie James Rhodes, 33, 1362 Leroy Ct., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 2nd subsequent offense.

Yulianis Candelario, 20, 429 Kee St., Apopka, in hand warrant.

Bernave Lopez Perez, 24, 412 Dominish Estates Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Ana Julissa Tepole Morales, 25, 7803 Stone Rd., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Daniel Charles Sookdeo, 28, 774 Welch Hill Cir., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Abraham Jaramillo Retana, 21, N/A, unknown, out-of-county warrant (X2).