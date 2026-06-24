Police Beat: APD issues 75 citations June 14-20

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In the period from June 14-20, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,657 calls for service, responded to 33 crashes, issued 75 citations, and made 21 arrests. Burglaries: 3 vehicles, 1 residence, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with larceny-petit theft merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750; weapon offense-under 18 years of age, unlawful possession of firearm; firing weapon-discharge firearm/weapon on public/residential property; weapon offense-improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon; larceny-theft of credit card; burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; larceny-other theft; simple assault-intent threat to do violence domestic violence.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Herbert Richard Cunningham, 30, 1923 Grasmere Dr., Apopka, sex offense-digital voyeurism dissemination first offense; sex assault-sexual battery on 18+ years of age by person 18 years of age.

Tammara Marie Vidal, 45, 2524 Palmetto Ridge Cir., Apopka, trespassing structure; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Christian Isaac Alexander Townsend, 37, 1242 Dunbridge St., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol refusal submit DUI testing.

Julie Marie Bueno, 47, 3000 Clarcona Rd., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Jack Duncan Thomas, 48, 9209 Lake Mabel Dr., Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Alfredo Perez Reyna, 30, 434 E. 10th St., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Stephanie Christine Poalillo, 44, 2668 Tree Meadow Loop, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jerry Martel Anglin, 47, 611 Business Park Blvd. 101, Winter Garden, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Christopher Oniel Taffe, 30, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Nichole Louise O`Neal, 46, 3160 Barbara Ln., Titusville, simple assault-intent threat to do violence; battery-cause bodily harm.

Walter Charles Evans, 72, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Alex Orlando Macztiul, 19, Apopka, battery-touch or strike-dating violence.

Lechelle Sade Brown, 28, 900 Wilson Ridge Dr. #1623, Orlando, robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon.

Marvin James Green, 34, 5434 Higgins Way, Orlando, robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon.

Margarito Echavarria Verdin, 35, 2304 Beach Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate vehicle 100+ Mph threaten person/property.

Humberto Estrada Periban, 41, 280 W. 19th St., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Holly Lynn Buehler, 47, 4267 Cactus Ln., Mt. Dora, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status 2nd subsequent offense.

Tina Beatrice Mitchell, 48, 468 Lake Bridge Ln. #1722, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Robert Paul Deluca, 63, 2428 W. Orange Blossom Trl., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Charles Aaron Horton, 50, 505 Ocean Ave., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Alex Gabriel Almodovar Jacome, 24, 1663 Hogue Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.