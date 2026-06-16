Police Beat: APD issues 74 citations June 7-13

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from June 7-13, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,677 calls for service, responded to 47 crashes, issued 74 citations, and made 32 arrests. Burglaries: 5 vehicles, 1 residence, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with larceny-other theft (X2); larceny-theft of credit card; burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; out-of-county warrant.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Elmar Eyanio Ortiz Morales, 28, 520 Birch Ct., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-damage to property or person of another.

Fareed Najee Rasheed, 22, 2528 Wyndam Bay Pl., Apopka, conservation-environment malicious land burning.

Derek Stephen Brown, 56, Florida, unknown, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; larceny-other theft.

Kyonnah A. Hudson Reynolds, 26, transient, unknown, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Jordon Earl Cobb, 35, 1023 Ontario St., Jacksonville, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Jiahla Sharice Thomas, 18, 1321 Falconwood Ct., Apopka, hit and run-leave the scene of crash involving damage to property; making false report-give false information or reports to police.

Sheldon Matthew Boles, 28, Altoona, battery-touch or strike.

Erick Francisco Jusino-Ramos, 41, 1303 Wildcat Ct., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Patrick Joseph, 55, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Damarco Dauntey Lee, 28, 1634 Little Hbr Pointe U 203, Leesburg, contempt of court-violation injunction protection, domestic violence.

Racquell Jariaah Brown, 31, 381 Maudehelen St., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; neglect child without great bodily harm.

Phillip Cornelius Nelson, 32, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Talia Lamour Rivera, 39, Orlando, battery-cause bodily harm; resist officer-obstruct without violence; cruelty toward child-abuse child without great bodily harm.

Stefan Rene Addison, 66, unknown, Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Tamaki Cordera Jackson, 39, 14578 Siplin Rd., Winter Garden, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Reshawn Rovelle Sims, 38, Clermont, trespassing-not structure/conveyance violation posted notice.

Lashana Lynett Williams, 44, Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Michael Anthony Johnson, 38, unknown, Apopka, municipal ordinance violation sec. 42-150 urinating or defecating in public.

Pierre Lavelle Chatman, 37, 106 Mayrose Dr., Sanford, weapon offense-improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon; firing weapon-discharge firearm/weapon on public/residence property; assault-aggravated with intent to commit a felony; disorderly conduct-brawling/fighting corrupt public moral decency.

Jarvis Antoine Burton, 48, 47 E. Michael Gladden Blvd., Apopka, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; simple assault on specified personnel; battery on specified personnel; resist officer-obstruct without violence; drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Jamarco Tornell Simons, 40, 505 S. Washington Ave., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use.

David Lee Alston, 70, 3401 Dew Berry Ave., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Carlos Alexander Grimes, 45, 249 W. 8th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Juan Enrique Gallardo-Hernandez, 49, 2565 W. Oak Ridge Rd. #907, Orlando, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Shaughn Michael Faller, 44, 2011 Mercy Dr., Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); out-of-county warrant.

Michael Vincent Smith, 38, 3426 Islewood Ct., Ocoee, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (hydromorphone hydrochloride); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (amphetamine); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (suboxone).

Lisvany Rodriguez, 43, 1985 Frenzel Dr., Apopka, hit and run-leave scene of crash involving damage to property.

Courtney Demetrius Ellis Barnett, 30, 320 Chapman Ave., Sanford, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status.

Selena Andolini Kraham, 35, 1340 Marden Rd. #410, Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Justice Jeremy Reynolds, 22, 305 S. Atlas Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Jon Michael Sumner, 27, 16 Madison Dr., Mt. Plymouth, obscene material-distribute/transmit information harmful to minors.

Ayden Marcus Johnson, 22, 9 Kannapolis Pl., Palm Coast, out-of-county warrant.