Police Beat: APD issues 65 citations May 31 – June 6

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In the period from May 31-June 6, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,668 calls for service, responded to 27 crashes, issued 65 citations, and made 24 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 2 residences, 0 business. No juveniles were charged.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Samuel Disla, 37, 2106 Athens Ct., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl).

Ayanna Rosa Jones, 24, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Michael Anthony Johnson, 38, unknown, Apopka, trespassing-trespass not structure/conveyance violation posted notice.

Nolan Brewer Foster, 41, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Daniel Josue Lopez Domingo, 22, 121 Sheeler Ave., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; simple assault on specified personnel.

Jose Armando Vela, 32, unknown, Apopka, alcohol-possession or consume in public; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Jose Eduardo Gonzalez, 48, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Javoris Markel Smith, 36, 14868 Shady Knoll Ct., Tampa, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon.

Ignacio Solis, 30, 5332 W. Ponkan Rd., Zellwood, flee/elude police-fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Lemere Demarco Townsend, 37, 5327 Cona Reef Ct., Orlando, fraud-impersonate false ID giving to law enforcement officer; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Diana Valdez, 32, 5332 W. Ponkan Rd., Zellwood, failure to appear-felony warrant.

Edward Kyle Gibson, 34, 225 S. McGee Ave., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Tina Beatrice Mitchell, 48, 468 Lake Bridge Ln. #1722, Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Jason Samuel Juriel, 36, 2107 N. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, loitering-loiter/prowl in unusual place or manner; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

David Bryan Lincoln, 51, Orlando, battery-touch or strike (dating violence).

Willie Edward Hamilton, 38, Eustis, battery-touch or strike.

Tiffany Dawn Zigo, 55, Apopka, assault-aggravated with intent to commit a felony; aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability.

Antonio Smith, 52, general delivery, Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Annly Priscila Orozco Miranda, 28, 555 Conure St., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Rafael Antonio Abreu Gomez, 57, 200 Park Tree Terrace #623, Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Adrian Omar Gonzalez, 34, 11246 Em En El Grove Rd., Leesburg, flee/elude police-fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop.

Olivia Shanta Jackson, 37, Apopka, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

James Paul Yawt, 36, 2845 Grace St., Apopka, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon.

Brock Eugene Thurber, 36, 2195 Wilkinson St. #3310, Orlando, moving traffic violation-operate vehicle 100+ mph, threaten person/property.