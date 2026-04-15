Police Beat: APD issues 130 citations April 5-11

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In the period from April 5-11, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,548 calls for service, responded to 35 crashes, issued 130citations, and made 27 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 2 residences, 2 businesses. Juveniles were charged with weapon offense-improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon; aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; resist officer with violence; disorderly conduct-commit affray fight in public; possession of weapon or ammo by Florida delinquent adult felony; larceny-grand theft of firearm; burglary-dwelling/structure/conveyance armed; battery-touch or strike (X2).

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Brittany Sineray Blancas-Vargas, 18, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; aggravated battery-with deadly weapon.

A`Drionna Chanterria Shan Prindle, 20, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $200-$1,000.

Yunior Alex Arreaga Velasquez, 21, 1341 Honey Rd., Apopka, moving traffic violation-reckless driving cause serious bodily injury.

Simeon Ohnry McKell, 23, 1350 Marden Rd., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Hannah Ruby Greer, 25, unknown, unknown, probation violation.

Juan Manuel Nava Santiago, 26, 1108 Canyon Way, Apopka, failure to appear.

Daniel Juarez-Juarez, 31, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Kyle Rodney Rodriguez, 31, 20 W. Lucerne Cir. #312, Orlando, larceny-other theft.

Brandon Jamal Johnson, 31, Apopka, battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation; kidnap-false imprisonment, false imprisonment of person.

Jose Armando Vela, 33, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; battery-touch or strike.

Osiel Velasco Vazquez, 35, 207 M.A. Board St., Apopka, burglary-dwelling/structure/conveyance armed.

Janaida Lisette Ortiz, 38, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Melissa Ann Mercer, 39, 502 Conure St., Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Allison Hurst, 39, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; resist officer-obstruct without violence; aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Fernando Patishtan-Lopez, 39, Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; battery-touch or strike.

Trevor Eugene Causey, 40, unknown, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use; other agency warrant.

Damion Dale Robinson, 40, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Phillip Vernon Walker, 44, Apopka, battery-prior conviction, felon battery commit 2nd subsequent battery.

Emily Jane Schmidt, 45, 801 Monroe Ave., Apopka, burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed.

Suzanne Elizabeth Wheeler, 46, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jean Marc Sejour, 48, 42 M. A. Board St. #3, Apopka, aggravated battery on person 65+ years of age.

Willie Lee Chastine, 48, 1328 Marvin C Zanders Ave., Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit prior conviction.

Aron Rodriguez Martinez, 50, 940 Brightview Dr., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-damage to property or person of another; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal to submit DUI testing.

Ekue Tometi, 50, 14709 Chadbury Ct., Orlando, moving traffic violation-operate vehicle 100+ miles per hour threaten person/property.

Scott Francis Schacht, 55, 455 N. Thompson Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Steven Joseph McAlinden, 56, Florida, unknown, controlled substance obtain controlled substance through misrepresentation/fraud/forgery.

Steve Sene Charles, 59, 3110 Golden Rock Dr., Orlando, out-of-county warrant.