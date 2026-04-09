Police Beat: APD issues 127 citations March 29-April 4

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In the period from March 29-April 4, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,585 calls for service, responded to 47 crashes, issued 127 citations, and made 29 arrests. Burglaries: 5 vehicles, 3 residences, 2 businesses. Juveniles were charged with trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner; resist officer-obstruct without violence (X4); battery on person 65+ years of age; robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon; probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions; loitering-loiter/prowl in unusual place or manner (X5).

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Karen Calderon Paredes, 32, 1819 Daffodil Ave., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Maria Zambrano Sanchez, 33, 1819 Daffodil Ave., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Pedro Gomez-Perez, 39, 823 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher.

Courtney Dean Burke, 51, 321 Seasons Ct., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Darvin Dave Pierre-Louis, 20, 1316 Foxforrest Cir., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Cornelieus Prenell Smith, 50, general delivery, Orlando, resist officer-obstruct without violence; larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Jeffery Starmy Lampkin, 57, 539 Basie Pl., Orlando, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, habitual offender.

Tyrone Moss, 63, 221 W. 20th St., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed.

Rondrique Shonkay McMath, 49, 171 Rand Ct., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation.

Bobby Houston Bridges, 49, 1349 S. Highland Ave., Apopka, battery on specified personnel (X3); simple assault on specified personnel; resist officer with violence (X2); intimidation-threaten death/harm to law enforcement officer/state attorney/Assistant State Attorney; larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Alfredo Jose Zamora, 67, 864 Lake Jackson Circle, Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief damage property $1,000+; burglary of occupied structure unarmed.

Kelly Elyse Woods, 48, 6312 Wynglow Ln., Orlando, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (MDMA); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine).

Anthony Lopez Parker, 60, 612 N. 5th St., Haines City, out-of-county warrant; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, habitual offender.

Miguel Diego Guillermo, 27, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; out-of-county warrant- Orange County.

Daniel Charles Sookdeo, 27, 774 Welch Hill Cir., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Ja Vonte` Tykie Nunn, 33, 1149 Allegro Pl., Dundee, battery-touch or strike.

Maurice Devonta Clark, 35, 1846 Spruce Ridge Dr., Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Tuesday Lynn West, 46, 803 E. Magnolia St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Samuel C. Rodruguez Cherena, 46, 1860 Daffodil Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use; out-of-county warrant.

Erniece Angel Louis, 19, 928 Wilson Ridge Dr. #1821, Orlando, stalking-sexually cyber harasses another person; larceny grand theft-property dwelling/curtilage $40-$750; burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed.

Troy Lee James, 39, 2109 Boy Scout Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Bryan Mark Gilman, 30, general delivery, Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding.

Jaime Jose Marin Izarza, 31, 5300 Cinderlane Pkwy., Orlando, grand theft-property value $750-$5,000,

Ramon Vincent Caro, 32, 142 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Eviley De Jesu Romero Linares, 33, 5312 Cinderlane Pkwy., Orlando, grand theft-property value $750-$5,000.

Javier Chona, 33, 3615 Benito Juarez Cir., Apopka, family offense-civil writ of attach.

Marguita Munique McMiller, 37, general delivery, Orlando, other agency warrant.

Berisha Nakay Williams, 47, 1168 S. Hawthorne Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Lan T. Nguyen, 55, general delivery, Orlando, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.