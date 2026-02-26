Police Beat: APD arrests 34 Feb. 15-21

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from February 15-21, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,369 calls for service, responded to 40 crashes, issued 24 citations, and made 34 arrests. Burglaries: 4 vehicles, 1 residence, 3 businesses. Juveniles were charged with battery-touch or strike; probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Jaden Adrian Gudino, 21, 2303 Cerberus Dr., Apopka, trespassing-trespass school grounds, refuse to leave.

Kaitlin Elizabeth Wehrspaun, 32, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

David Emiliano Valadez, 21, 7840 Bitternut Ct., Orlando, larceny-other theft; firing weapon-discharge firearm/weapon on public/residential property; battery-touch or strike; burglary-dwelling/structure/conveyance armed; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Nicholas Shaquilie Lucas, 33, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Kane Carlton Popoff, 29, 2724 Dorado Ct., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Jakobey Deondre Louis King, 20, Apopka, aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability.

Taylor Elaine Kubacko, 34, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Lashawn Maurice Harrell, 25, 151 W. 7th St., Apopka, escape prisoner-escape or attempt escape; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Edy Xonna, 27, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Charly Dean Bovard, 21, Florida, unknown, sex offender-violation fail report driver license office change address.

Tyler Vincent Niblack, 34, 4506 Lake Zack Ct., Mt. Dora, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Christi Lynn Bolton, 46, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jarvis Dante Jones, 35, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Javonte Trevon Butler, 20, 443 Comfort Dr., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Samantha Adelle Daley-Ksibi, 44, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Donn Ellsworth Williams, 63, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Kyonnah A. Hudson, 26, 1002 Armada Ct., Ocoee, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Matthew John Roller, 72, 3000 Clarcona Rd. Lot 214, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); amphetamine-traffic in methamphetamine/amphetamine 14 grams+.

Kaliyah Gloria Gustave, 19, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Dennis Lee Jones, 68, 516 W. 13th St., Apopka, larceny-grand theft, property value $5,000-$10.000.

Shawn Gavin Ellis, 37, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Keith Leroy Harrison, 52, 122 W. 10th St., Apopka, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; loitering-loiter/prowl in unusual place or manner; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Lamecia Quardyshia Scott, 25, 321 Woods Lake Dr., Cocoa, battery-touch or strike.

Anim Amos McDowall, 48, Apopka, battery by strangulation; obstructing justice-hinder witness communicating information to law enforcement officers/judge noncriminal proceeding.

Veronica Eileen McDowall, 43, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Elijah Pierre Delisca, 25, 722 Parkside Pointe Blvd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Gwendolyn Yoskmetics, 40, 5300 Long Rd. Apt B, Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended/revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation.

Natalie Marie Kvitkauskas, 28, 526 S. Lakeview Ave., Winter Garden, resist officer-obstruct without violence; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal submit DUI testing.

Ignacio Solis, 30, 5332 W. Ponkan Rd., Zellwood, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine).

Diana Valdez, 32, 5332 W. Ponkan Rd., Zellwood, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl).

David Emiliano Valadez, 21, 7840 Bitternut Ct., Orlando, other agency warrant (X2).

LaShawn Maurice Harrell, 25, 151 W. 7th St., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Roy Lee Dixon, 64, 1254 Hillcrest View Loop, Apopka, failure to appear.

Monni Roth Thach, 27, 334 Nancy Lou Rd., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Update: In October 2025, Christopher Ogg was reported as arrested for battery-touch or strike. The state of Florida is not filing charges in this matter due to: Insufficient admissible evidence due to lack of cooperating victim or witness.