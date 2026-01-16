Police Beat: APD arrests 32 Jan. 4-10

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it.Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from January 4-10, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,745 calls for service, responded to 28 crashes, issued 144 citations, and made 32 arrests. Burglaries: 0 vehicles, 5 residences, 0 business. Juveniles were charged with probation violation.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Miki Lenna Bell, 50, 15164 W. Colonial Dr. #104, Winter Garden, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Carlos David Borralles, 32, 717 Mason Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Shaun Michael Bowman, 36, 2543 Haas Rd., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Quintary Drelle Bridges, 50, 1375 Golf Course Dr., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; other agency warrant.

Brian Garrett Bruning, 56, 522 E. Grandview Way, Casselberry, vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle; other agency warrant.

William Lewis Clark, 62, 1710 Daffodil Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Kaylee Angel Cordova, 18, 4510 Lake Martin Ln Apt. D, Orlando, larceny-other theft; fraud-swindle/defraud to obtain property value of less than $20,000.

Lee Enrique Garcia-Santiago, 34, 558 Sparrow Ct., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended revocation, equivalent status.

Timothy Kerry Garrison, 59, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm; robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon.

Rashaad Lakim Guilford, 21, Hialeah, battery on person 65+ years of age.

Autumn Destiney Jackson, 28, 4372 N. Apopka Vineland Rd., Orlando, burglary-unoccupied structure, unarmed; larceny-theft of utility services $100-$300.

Agnel Jean Louis, 60, 2818 Sheila Dr., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Bobby Ray Jones, 35, general delivery, Orlando, burglary-unoccupied structure, unarmed; damage property-criminal mischief, damage property less than $200.

Gilmar A Juarez Vasquez, 30, 1646 Schopke Rd., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI and serious bodily injury to another; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-alcohol or drugs 3rd violation within 10 years; moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended, death serious injury.

Mateus Lopes Ferreira, 24, 6232 Castelven Dr., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Alexander Jake Lopez, 35, 618 E. Magnolia St., Apopka, obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding; drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine); other agency warrant.

Rolanda Yvette McWhorte, 58, 1991 Apopka Blvd., Apopka, obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding; drug equipment-possession and/or use; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Dorothea Simmone Moore, 34, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Willie Antonio Neal, 47, 4618 Meadowbrook Ave., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Felix Ortiz Maldonado, 52, 564 Ryan Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Charles Keith Reed, 51, general delivery, Orlando, out-of-county warrant.

Kevin Scott Revier, 48, 1806 Deanna Dr., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Jerry Miguel Rivera, 31, 38 W. 7th St., Apopka, simple assault-assault on specified personnel.

Luis Alberto Rivera Ortiz, 69, 619 E. 12th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine).

Jeffery Shawn Robinson, 58, 54 W. 10th St., Apopka, larceny other theft.

Jonathan Lugene Rolle, 45, 595 Lake McCoy Dr., Apopka, drugs-sell controlled substance schedule II.

Manuel Saucedo, 41, 547 Ryan Ave., Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+.

Kane Molina Lane Shockley, 27, 1676 Chatham Cir., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Joseph Tyler Smith, 26, 1200 Oakwood Ln., Ocoee, crash racing on highway-driving a motor vehicle; moving traffic violation-derive while license suspended, revocation equivalent status; crash-reckless driving; crash-attaching tag (license plate) not assigned.

Daniel Charles Sookdeo, 27, 774 Welch Hill Cir., Apopka, moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Ricky Stubbs, 57, 277 M. A. Board St., Apopka, drugs-traffic fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 grams+; drugs-possession intent to sell/manufacture/delivery of controlled substance schedule II.

Melinda Murdies Weaver, 53, general delivery, Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.