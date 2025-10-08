Police Beat: APD arrests 31 from Sept. 28-Oct. 4

If The Apopka Chief reports on charges brought against you and the charge is later dropped or you are found not guilty, please notify us within 90 days. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,547 calls for service, responded to 29 crashes, issued 80 citations, and made 31 arrests. Burglaries: 3 vehicles, 0 residence, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; battery-cause bodily harm.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Tameka Ronise Anglin, 41, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

James Manuel Ascencio, 65, 4520 N. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Bobby Houston Bridges, 48, 1349 S. Highland Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (X2); drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Bruce Stanley Brown, 33, 9332 Cardinal Cove Cir., Sanford, out-of-county warrant.

Konrie Baldwin Brown, 26, Apopka, resist officer with violence; escape prisoner-escape or attempt escape; obstructing justice-hinder witness communicating information to law enforcement officer/judge felony 3rd proceeding; battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation; aggravated battery-on pregnant victim; robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon; kidnap-false imprisonment of person; battery on specified personnel.

Jessica Lee Campinose, 47, 1901 Tindaro Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Willie Lee Chastine, 47, 1328 Marvin C Zanders Ave., Apopka, battery-prior conviction, felon battery-commit 2nd subsequent battery.

Shane Michael Cooper, 46, 8631 SE 130th Ter., Dunnellon, out-of-county warrant.

Ka`Raina Alora Francois, 23, 1556 Woodwind Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Bryan Mark Gilman, 29, 79 Earls Ln., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Twananthony Lanone Hodge, 50, 325 E. 15t St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (X2); drug equipment-possession and/or use.



Patrice Andrea Jacob, 49, 131 SE 1st St., Miami, battery-touch or strike.

Rachel Noel Krapp, 33, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Edward Lee Leavitt, 42, general delivery, Orlando, burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed; trespassing-trespass posted construction site; larceny petit theft-property dwelling/curtilage less than $40.

Anthony James Love, 42, general delivery, Apopka, other agency warrant.

Christopher Edward Madison, 46, 2934 Clear Way, Orlando, other agency warrant; family offense-civil writ of attach (X2).

Fletcher Rovelle McCray, 42, 1165 S. Central Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Deborah Diane Mead, 57, 3170 Cecelia Dr., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Jayvon Isaiah Mitchell, 38, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Amanda Ariel Morris, 38, 1260 Marden Rd., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Eddie Lee Nelson, 24, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm-dating violence.

Yleisha Jonaly Perez, 22, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Joseph Francisco Pizzuto, 27, 1016 Grand Hilltop Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Darryl Ladell Rutland, 62, 226 M. A. Board St., Apopka, other agency warrant.



Juan Sep Yat, 24, 3233 Yothers Rd., Apopka, crash driver license-no driver license, never had one issued; hit and run-leave scene of crash involved damage to property.

Kimberly St. Jean, 28, 2514 Conserve Cir. Apt. 307, Apopka, other agency warrant.

Jerome Antonyole Taylor, 29, 1211 S. Hawthorne Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Jack Duncan Thomas, 47, 9209 Lake Mabel Dr., Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Mike Torres, 67, 1046 Royal Oaks Dr., Apopka, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Jarvis Sharod White, 40, Apopka, battery by strangulation; battery-touch or strike.

Sharina Lakeysha Williamson, 30, 4524 Malibu Street, Orlando, battery-touch or strike (X2); larceny grand theft-property value $750 -$5,000.