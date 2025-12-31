Police Beat: APD arrests 31 Dec. 21-27

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it.Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from December 21-27, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,868 calls for service, responded to 28crashes, issued 138 citations, and made 31 arrests. Burglaries: 3 vehicles, 1 residence, 2 businesses. No juveniles were charged.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Hermelinda Alcantara Guerra, 41, 725 Northlake Blvd. Apt. 83, Altamonte Springs, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, habitual offender.

Samantha Alicea, 30, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Hector Batista Rodriguez, 46, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic)

Luis Bueno Melchor, 33, 225 Grove St. Apt. 7, Eustis, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 2nd conviction; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal submit DUI testing.

Vincent Calabrese, 66, 2058 Sue Ellen Ct., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Wilton Montreze Carthers, 52, 1905 W. Kelly Park Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (MDMA); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine).

Cristhian Enrique Castaneda Alvarado, 26, 202 M.A. Board St. #6, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Elias Reinaldo Colon, 23, Apopka, battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation.

Tammy Cordova, 55, 7714 Bayberry Ct., Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Alexis Marie Fallo, 25, 7940 Bates Rd., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Henry Lewis Fillyaw, 50, 17 W. Sandpiper St., Apopka, robbery with no firearm or weapon.

Roberto Flores, 34, 430 Bertson Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Amber Dawn Fox, 44, Apopka, trespassing-trespass notice structure/conveyance violation posted notice; aggravated stalking-follow/harassment/cyberstalk after injunction.

Jeremiah Devonne Francis, 21, 311 Killington Way, Orlando, other agency warrant.

James Colin Gibson, 30, 225 S. McGee Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Melissa Michelle Iron Necklace, 44, 620 E. Orange St., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Nelzina Laplante, 29, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Melissa Ludya Louis, 43, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Anthony James Love, 43, general delivery, Apopka, trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Sonya Lynn Minassian, 44, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Melanie Lee Nicholson, 33, 102 Shore Dr., Longwood, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, habitual offender; larceny-petit theft merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Cyd Chetram Paul, 69, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Isaiah Jashaun Phoenix, 18, 2452 Haskill Hill Rd., Apopka, homicide-specific felony commit act could cause death; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Sergiu Puscas, 41, 2160 Lakeview Ridge Cir. #106, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Frank Royal Salas, 70, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

MacKenzie Ross Stokes, 33, 1205 Gail St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, habitual offender; larceny-petit theft merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Richard Leon Taylor, 46, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Ricardo Aldair Ventura Rodriguez, 38, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Mario Roberto Venturacardona, 28, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Karen Beth Weiss, 55, 1022 Geneva Way, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Rhonda Letrice Woods Jones, 59, 417 N. Central Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.