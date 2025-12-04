Police Beat: APD arrests 30 Nov. 23-29

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from November 23-29, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 2,060 calls for service, responded to 25 crashes, issued 52 citations, and made 30 arrests. Burglaries: 1 vehicle, 0 residence, 2 businesses. Juveniles were charged with probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions; damage property-criminal mischief, damaged property $1,000+; tampering with electronic monitoring device.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Meagan Leigh Beaudoin, 27, 502 Sharp Ct., Eustis, probation violation.

Shadine Sabrena Bessentie Graham, 28, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic battery).

Freddie J. Briggs, 30, 4395 Pine Gold Ave., Apopka, flee/elude police, flee/elude law enforcement officer with lights, siren active, other agency warrant.

Danielle Sevista Brown, 42, 6730 Merlin Ct., Orlando, moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended, habitual offender.

Vicent Calabrese, 66, 2058 Sue Ellen Ct., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kezia Liandra Chrisp-George, 19, 4451 Scenic Lake Dr., Orlando, larceny-other theft.

Shane Michael Cooper, 46, general delivery, Apopka, other agency warrant; larceny-other theft.

Heather C. Crouso, 38, general delivery, Altamonte Springs, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Carlos Daniel Cruz-Garcia, 27, 120 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Winter Garden, battery by strangulation; battery-touch or strike; kidnap-false imprisonment of person; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; indecent exposure-exposure of sexual organs, 1st offense.

George Willie Curtis Jr, 18, 4212 Colony Way, Orlando, larceny-other theft.

Kristine Annette Fluker, 60, 1214 Northcrest Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Charity Grace Fotheringham, 43, 5212 Eggleston Ave. Apt 313, Orlando, moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended, habitual offender; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Timothy Scott Gasaway, 58, 15111 Lake Claire Overlook Dr., Winter Garden, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher.

Juan Gabriel Gonzalez Nunez, 28, 602 Woodlane Cir. #1, Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-breath alcohol 0.08 or more per 210L.

Marshall Mustaine Guin, 18, 6750 Dudley Ave., Mt. Dora, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Tashirra Ciara Henderson, 36, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Cassandra Elnora Lucienne Laguerre, 28, 1876 Star Anise Cir. #302, Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property less than $200.

Alejo Leija-Navarro, 41, 10637 2nd Ave., Ocoee, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Andrew Leonard Lewis, 63, 1209 S. Central Ave., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Samuel Martinez-Ramirez, 18, 2001 Lauren Rd., Apopka, firing weapon-discharge firearm/weapon on public/residential property; larceny-grand theft of firearm.

Daniel Jedidiah Maynard, 44, 25835 Vero St., Sorrento, battery-touch or strike; robbery with no firearm or weapon; larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Christian Rashaud Oliver, 25, 240 W. Grossenbacher Dr., Apopka, burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed; larceny-grand theft $100,000 or law enforcement officer semi cause damage.

Jamarco Tornell Simons, 39, 505 S. Washington Ave., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Dianna Michelle Winters, 45, 3627 Grice St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Tyler Cain Worrick, 27, 19023 Park Pl Blvd. A, Eustis, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.