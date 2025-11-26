Police Beat: APD arrests 30 Nov. 16-Nov. 22

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from November 16-22, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,720 calls for service, responded to 28 crashes, issued 116 citations, and made 30 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 0 residence, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with Probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions (X2); battery on specified personnel; battery-touch or strike; resist officer with violence; battery-touch or strike (domestic violence); intimidation written/electronic threat to kill, bodily harm another; resist officer-obstruct without violence; other agency warrant.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Antony Jesus Aldana Nino, 23, 1901 Post Lake Pl. Apt. 115, Apopka, other agency warrant (X2).

Marco Borrayo Rodriguez, 42, 2720 Junior Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Clemente Caal Suc, 22, 2107 Plymouth Sorrento Rd., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Laura Elizabeth Calhoun, 39, 591 Martin Place Blvd., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Angelina Starrin Cramer, 46, 803 E. Magnolia St., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl).

Martin Johnson Flegel, 40, 1096 Linkside Ct., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Adrian Omar Gonzalez, 33, 804 S. Highland, Apopka, drugs-possession intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance schedule II.

Tekayta Shambaylia Leni Hardnett, 32, 309 New Ln. #304, Moore Haven, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Qwinteze Haynes, 38, general delivery, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Antonio Rashanda Hopkins, 26, 219 Lalla Ln., Apopka, larceny-petit theft, merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; resist officer-obstruct without violence; trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Christal Janell Hopkins, 38, 1220 Titcomb St., Eustis, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-blood alcohol 0.08 or more per 100ml.

Jason Cecil Johnson, 40, 101 Saunders St., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Willie C Johnson, 34, general delivery, Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Raymond Van Johnson, 47, 2217 Rockwood Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Lashawnda Marie Jones, 42, 1495 Lake Opal Dr., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Reginald Ernest King, 63, 241 E. 13th St., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine).

Jacquelyn Grace Knapik, 38, 1038 Sheeler Hills Dr., Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm; larceny-grand theft, property value $750-$5,000.

Noelle Rose Perez, 47, 1038 Sheeler Hills Dr., Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm, larceny-grand theft, property value $750-$5,000.

Isaiah Jashaun Phoenix, 18, 2452 Haskill Hill Rd., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; possession of weapon or ammo by Florida delinquent adult felony.

Jennifer Leigh Rabell, 43, 613 Sun Bluff Ln., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Jerry Miguel Rivera, 31, 38 W. 7th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamines); larceny-petit theft, merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Brenden Boghos Sagherian, 37, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jesse Sanchez, 36, Apopka, aggravated battery on pregnant victim; aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Ralph Rivera Sanchez, 45, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; simple assault-on specified personnel.

Reshawn Rovelle Sims, 37, 1165 S. Central Ave., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Ricky Ohany Smith, 41, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

John Douglas Starcher, 47, 561 Monroe Ave., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Shonicka Denise Turner, 44, 1460 Marvin C Zanders Ave., Apopka, larceny-petit theft, merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Larry Tremaine Varnado, 23, 1460 Marden Ridge Loop #110, Apopka, burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; larceny-grand theft $20,000 or more, less than $100.000.

Shannon Robin Viereck, 44, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.