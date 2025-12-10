Police Beat: APD arrests 29 Nov. 30-Dec. 6

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from November 30-December 6, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 2,065 calls for service, responded to 28 crashes, issued 53 citations, and made 29 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 1 residence, 0 business. Juveniles were charged with battery-touch or strike; battery-touch or strike (domestic violence); probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions (DJJ SUP); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; liquor-possession by person under 21 years of age, 1st offense; fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Carlos M. Angel-Ramos, 25, general delivery, Jacksonville, battery on specified personnel; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Kevin Germaine Rupert Brown, 28, 6323 Delta Leah Dr., Orlando, robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon; battery-touch or strike; damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+; burglary with assault or battery.

Cedric O’Neil Butler, 48, 2076 Oneta Ct., Orlando, public order crimes-use 2-way communication device to facil felony; cocaine-trafficking in cocaine 28 grams to 150kg.

Felix Antonio Carela, 54, 434 W. 4th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Elias Coc Poob, 27, 703 Lou Ann Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Jose Antonio Cuadras, 66, 448 E. 10th St., Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; weapon offense-improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon; resist officer-obstruct without violence; disorderly intoxication-disorderly intoxication in public place, cause disturbance.

Eric Lamont Doctor, 23, 1960 Star Anise Cir., Apopka, other agency warrant (X2).

Robert Anthony Ector, 59, 1341 Welch Ridge Ter., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Ernalyn Gacosta Eugenio, 39, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Leonaldo Gourdet, 28, 5608 Valley Oak Rd., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Latoya Sharday Gullens, 39, 2589 Glacier Express Ln., Tavares, larceny-other theft; trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Christopher Robert Hippensteel, 42, 574 Wekiva Bluff St., Apopka, interfere with fire detection and reporting equipment (X2); damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $200-$1,000.

Avorice J. Holman, 52, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Viwe Kuse, 37, 272 Edisto Pl., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Pablo Bruno Marcovecchio Giglio, 18, Orlando, aggravated stalking-follow/harass/cyberstalk cred threat to person; threat-terroristic-state offenses written/electronic threat mass shooting/terrorism act.

Chance Mathurin, 18, 325 Whiteheart Dr., Deland, fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer; larceny-other theft.

Maurice Val Jongue Mathurin, 42, 617 Glenfield Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Jorge Luis Morales, 41, 3629 Hogshead Rd., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Kevin Andres Pichal, 30, 2017 Lake Page Ln., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Paul Frank C. Poppell, 40, 28740 Atlantis Rd., Tavares, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Jeremy S. Rangel, 28, 1485 Plymouth Ave., Mt. Dora, battery-commit felony battery.

Maurice Lenard Reed, 59, general delivery, Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Fabio Alberto Restrepo, 44, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Akemoi J-Koy James Simmonds, 24, 142 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Lloyd Spencer, 63, 154 N. Apollo Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended, habitual offender.

Ryan Remy James Sterrett, 31, general delivery, Altamonte Springs, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use; trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Derric Lenard Tarver, 37, 308 Ridge Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Tommy Thompson, 53, 227 W. 20th St., Apopka, resist officer obstruct without violence.

Sean Michael Vanatta, 44, 1536 Errol Park Way, Apopka, other agency warrant.