Police Beat: APD arrests 29 Jan. 25-31 

In the period from January 25-31, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,492 calls for service, responded to 28 crashes, issued 69 citations, and made 29 arrests. Burglaries: 1 vehicle, 2 residences, 2 businesses. Juveniles were charged with burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed (X2); larceny-other theft (X2); flee/elude police failure to obey law enforcement officers order to stop; vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle (X2); burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed (X2); resist officer obstruct without violence; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $1,000+.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Alex Gabriel Almodovar Jacome, 23, 1663 Hogue Ave., Apopka, aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability.

Sofia Asano, 34, 202 M.A. Board St. #4, Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Christopher James Baity, 22, Apopka, obstructing justice-hinder witness communication information to law enforcement officers/judge misdemeanor proceeding; battery-touch or strike.

Debra Lynn Bell, 46, 7813 Delphia St., Orlando, battery by strangulation.

Darius Rashard Brown, 38, 219 Devault St., Umatilla, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon.

Stanley Dean Carter, 31, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Robert Paul Deluca, 62, 2428 W. Orange Blossom Trl., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Andrew Mikal Gibson, 27, general delivery, Orlando, aggravated assault-weapon with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Robert Lee Griffin, 59, 201 W. 12th St., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Joseph Ettiene Guillite, 43, Apopka, battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation; battery-touch or strike.

Kaliyah Gloria Gustave, 18, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Marc Guerhy Gustin, 33, 161 Lancer Oak Dr., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal submit DUI testing.

Trevor Jordan Harper, 36, 203 S. Christiana Ave., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substances without prescription; stolen property-deal in dealing traffic stolen property.

Justice Unique Henry, 30, 553 Morgan Meadows Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation.

Thomas Christopher Laurito, 39, Apopka, sex assault by 18 years older, victim 18 year older no physical force violation.

Venessa Ann Martin, 26, 3220 Lincoln St., Sanford, robbery-reside home invasion with weapon; robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon; aggravated assault-weapon with deadly weapon without intent to kill; damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+.

Julio Cesar Murcia Perez, 29, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Tyler Isaac Pastrana, 18, 1 E. Hammon Dr., Apopka, burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer-obstruct without violence; larceny-other theft; damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+.

Narkeith Keon Payne, 35, 3200 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Tammy Joanne Pecor, 48, 9446 NE 305th Ave., Fort McCoy, other agency warrant.

Hanna Kate Alexis Reische, 29, 6222 Courtney Cove, Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Marco Rodriguez Valladares, 26, 2356 Old Dixie Hwy, Apopka, crash driver’s license-no driver license-never had one issued; other agency warrant.

Anthony Gabriel Santos-Contreras,18, 1416 Green Ridge Dr., Apopka, weapon offense-missile into dwelling/vehicle/building or aircraft; aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability; homicide-murder dangerous depraved without premeditation.

Sharon Christine Strother, 46, 558 Sparrow Ct., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine); drug equipment and/or use.

Jenna Marie Thorogood, 32, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Tanay Monique Tillman, 27, 1030 Browning Rd., Lakeland, robbery-residence home invasion with weapon; robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon.

Diana Valdez, 32, 22 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Tuesday Lynn West, 46, 803 E. Magnolia St., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit prior conviction.

Jeremiah Jacob Wilson, 39, 9446 NE 305th Ave., Fort McCoy, other agency warrant.