Police Beat: APD arrests 29 from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from October 5-11, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,262 calls for service, responded to 31 crashes, issued 57 citations, and made 29 arrests. Burglaries: 3 vehicles, 3 residences, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with aggravated battery-touch or strike; battery-cause bodily harm; simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Jamal Anthony Dean, 40, 1 S. Aurora Dr., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Jordan Christopher Williams, 20, 2043 Clapper Trl., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended/revocation equivalent status.

Alexander Jake Lopez, 35, 618 E. Magnolia St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Juan Jose Valdez Jaramillo, 39, 654 E. Magnolia St., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Kenyatta Nicole Stone, 24, 1815 Jolly Ave., Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Alexander Sebastian-Morales, 28, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; burglary with assault or battery.

Emiliel Arman, 41, 445 E. Crossbeam Cir., Casselberry, larceny-other theft.

Kye` Shaun Ahmad Neal, 25, 38644 Church St., Umatilla, vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle; resist officer-obstruct without violence; flee/elude police-flee/elude high speed or disregard safety person property; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 2nd subsequent offense.

Michal Pawel Wilk, 36, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Hans Billewicz, 39, 1926 Pia Ct., Apopka, civil writ of attach.

Jahir Victor Canales-Tamez, 18, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; damage property-criminal mischief, damaged property $200-$1,000.

Obelio Perez Ramirez, 19, Apopka, aggravated battery on pregnant victim.

Emanuel Barrionuevo-Suarez, 40, 1120 Canyon Way, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Ceniyah Shacorria Da`Na Dixon, 21, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jeremy Gonzalez, 19, 172 Summerset Dr., Apopka, homicide-negligent manslaughter-vehicle killing of human being or unborn child with vehicle.

Vincent Myron Boyd, 60, 1869 Emerald Cove Blvd., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Ashley Renee Griffin, 34, 2032 Mobiland Dr., Melbourne, other agency warrant.

Jose L. Rodriguez-Garcia, 57, 7 E. Skylark St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Johnny Leroy Woods, 30, 110 E. 15th St., Apopka, trespassing on school grounds; larceny petit theft-merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Melody Grace Pruitt, 24, 734 Lou Ann Dr., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jeffrey Lynn Elliott, 71, homeless, Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Jerry Alexandre, 26, 542 Shirley Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended/revocation equivalent status; non-moving traffic violation-failure to register motor vehicle; non-moving traffic violation-attach registration license plate not assigned.

Eliana Grace Barker, 26, 903 N. Thompson Rd., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Decory Cantavious Bryant, 45, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jonathan Rashad Passmore, 34, 1254 Hillcrest View Loop, Orlando, trespassing-occupied structure or conveyance.

Alexis Jerald Williams, 54, 1175 Countrywind Dr., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Sahvanna Lauren Rhodes, 33, 1748 Twin Lake Dr., Gotha, larceny-other theft; conditional release violation.

Cristian A. Guerrero Cerda, 29, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Armando Angel Cantero-Chavez, 41, 1009 Lucerne Way, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon (X2); battery-touch or strike; larceny-grand theft of firearm.