Police Beat: APD arrests 27 March 8-14

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In the period from March 8-14, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,636 calls for service, responded to 33 crashes, issued 70citations, and made 27 arrests. Burglaries: 3 vehicles, 0 residences, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with hit and run-failure to stop, remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury; battery-cause bodily harm (X2); resist officer-obstruct without violence; probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Jose Ernesto Callazo Rivera, 42, 517 Sabal Lake Dr. #107, Longwood, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle.

Shakeana Yamia Clark, 32, 229 S. Forest Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (X2).

Juan Jaimes-Martinez, 20, 908 Ridgeview Dr., Apopka, hit and run-leave scene of crash involving damage to property.

Joshua Ortiz, 21, Apopka, robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon; battery-touch or strike.

Kimberly Nicole Sasser, 37, transient, Apopka, fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Giovanni Judel Camacho, 19, Apopka, robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon; obstructing justice-tamper with witness testimony/information noncriminal proceeding; battery-touch or strike.

Armando Angel Cantero-Chavez, 41, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Brandon Paul Clarke, 31, 588 Lisa Karen Cir., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Fedner Guerrier, 25, Orlando, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Kevin Scott Revier, 48, 1806 Deanna Dr., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Taranjeet Singh, 37, 3343 Orange Rose Loop, Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle.

Phillip Vernon Walker, 44, 1138 Spinning Wheel Dr., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Kyonnah A Hudson Reynolds, 26, unknown, unknown, battery on specified personnel; trespassing structure or conveyance; resist officer with violence; simple assault on specified personnel.

Sharica Shanae Bradford, 26, 131 W. Cleveland St., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Paul Franklin Cramer Poppell, 41, 28740 Atlantis Rd., Tavares, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Pastor Manuel Rivera, 68, 371 W. Kelly Park Rd., Apopka, lewd lascivious behavior-18+ years of age molest victim 12-16 years of age.

Leaford Anthony Walker, 28, 768 Wolf Creek Ct., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Brian Espinoza, 31, 410 Pennsylvania Ave., Winter Garden, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Jennifer Rae Goodman, 35, 4684 Prairie Point Blvd., Kissimmee, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); amphetamine-traffic in methamphetamine/amphetamine 14 grams+.

Jeremy David McCrea, 46, 638 Spring Garden Ave S., Deland, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine).

Ryan Hector Reyes, 38, Apopka, aggravated battery-aggravated battery on person 65+ years of age.

Gabriel Eduardo Roman, 32, 100 N. Main St., Chattahoochee, simple assault-assault on specified personnel.

Rogelio Santos, 57, 2900 Upper Park Rd., Orlando, lewd lascivious behavior-molest victim 12 years of age, offender 18 years of age or older.

Marvin Omar Smit Rueda, 37, 1124 Magnolia Dr., Altamonte Springs, other agency warrant.

Hiram Manuel Gutierrez-Ramirez, 35, 561 Martin Place Blvd., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol refusal to submitDUI testing.

Tia Cynthia Lawrence, 22, 2917 Sand Oak Loop, Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Tina Lisa-Marie Pleasant, 48, 1518 Alby Dr., Apopka, larceny-other theft.