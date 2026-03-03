Police Beat: APD arrests 27 Feb. 22-28

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it.Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from February 22-28, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,400 calls for service, responded to 27 crashes, issued 34 citations, and made 27 arrests. Burglaries: 6 vehicles, 2 residences, 3 businesses. Juveniles were charged with battery on person 65+ years of age (domestic violence); battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Reshawn Rovelle Sims, 38, 812 Scott St., Clermont, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Jose Delcarmen Cuevasac, 56, 340 Hideout Ln., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Arturo Morales Hernandez, 24, no address provided, unknown, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+.

Shaun Anthony Robotham, 44, Altamonte Springs, battery-touch or strike.

Juan Elias Valdez Castillo, 37, larceny-other theft.

Eugene Shod Johnson, 19, 1711 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000.

Kimberly Ann Aldrich, 43, Apopka, battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation; battery-cause bodily harm.

William Marvin Langston, 45, 2475 Arcadia Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (amphetamine); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 37, 2601 Plymouth Sorrento Rd., Apopka, battery-touch or strike; simple assault-intent threat to do violence; fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officers; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Aaron Vanish Lee Berry, 31, 1912 Windsor Oak Dr., Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; weapon offense-missile into dwelling vehicle building or aircraft; firing weapon-discharge firearm from vehicle; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $1,000+; battery-touch or strike.

Brian Jarod Williams, 37, 800 N. Hastings St. #21, Orlando, battery-touch or strike.

Rebecca Ann Fallon, 44, 100 Brown Dr., Sanford, larceny-other theft.

Robert Hermando Riley, 50, 225 N. Hawthorne Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Martin Lincoln Cenatus, 37, 2036 Chickadee Dr., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-damage to property or person of another.

Brittany Monet Campbell, 40, 507 Alexandria Place Dr., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Roberto Carlos Bougin-Barrera, 31, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Nevin Ellis Prussing, 21, 849 Crepe Myrtle Cir., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation or revocation equivalent status.

Kristina Marie Rose, 52, 157 Rand Ct., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Espirillon Fuentes Antonio, 73, unknown, unknown, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Ian Alexander Nummer, 32, transient, unknown, indecent exposure-exposure of sexual organs, 1st offense.

Phebe Angela Banks, 55, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Carlee Michelle Moore, 43, 2826 NE 18th Ct., Ocala, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Kevin Estuardo Rivera Lucas, 33, Apopka, battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation.

Nike Vukel, 64, Sorrento, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Judith Lorriane Munroe, 55, 3131 Rolling Hills Ln., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Simon Peter Ramnanan, 45, 4421 Chinaberry Dr., Orlando, larceny-other theft.

Randasha Beruana Atwell, 33, Orlando, battery on person 65+ years of age.