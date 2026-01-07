Police Beat: APD arrests 27 Dec. 28-Jan. 3

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from December 28, 2025-January 3, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,640 calls for service, responded to 25 crashes, issued 77 citations, and made 27 arrests. Burglaries: 4 vehicles, 1 residence, 1 business. No juveniles were charged.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Edgar Aguilar Martinez, 33, 71 Camellia St., Umatilla, crash DUI-property damage/personal injury; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction; hit and run-leave scene of crash involve damage to property.

Alicia Liana Alfaro, 27, Ocoee, battery on specified personnel; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Jesus Arturo Arevalo Milian, 32, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; weapon offense-missile into dwelling vehicle/building or aircraft; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $200-$1,000.

Matthew James Armel, 41, 25808 Pine Valley Dr., Sorrento, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation.

Shacquez Armontious Collington, 25, 33306 Ryan Dr. U 116, Leesburg, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Nathan Ray Davis, 38, 1006 Terry Dr., Altamonte Springs, other agency warrant.

Madison Bradley Donnell, 31, Apopka, weapon offense-improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon; battery-touch or strike.

Wilmer Esteban Guillen-Guillen, 21, 23 E. Albatross St., Apopka, crash DUI-property damage/personal injury; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 2nd conviction.

Luz M. Gutierrez, 68, 915 Trailwood Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Matthew Taylor Hemingway, 23, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Antonio Rashanda Hopkins, 26, 206 Lalla Ln., Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit, 2+ prior conviction; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Steve S. Hoyte, 49, 417 Jordan Stuart Cir. Apt 203, Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal submit DUI testing.

Elmer Ibarra-Gutierrez, 30, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Alan Perry James, 38, Apopka, battery-touch or strike-domestic violence; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Cassi Alexis Kelley, 33, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Yvonne Lee Koch, 45, 411 S. Highland Ave., Apopka, retail theft.

Harry Mavronas, 55, 7487 FL-121, MacClenny, burglary of occupied dwelling, unarmed; burglary unoccupied conveyance, unarmed.

Melanie Muniz Rosa, 34, 1048 Aspen Way, Apopka, battery on specified personnel.

Zachary Dane Peacock, 34, Apopka, battery-prior conviction, battery commit 2nd subsequent battery.

Jennie Marie Pinson, 45, 808 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Fabio Alberto Restrepo, 45, 624 Spring Oaks Blvd., Altamonte Springs, other agency warrant (X2).

Kevin Scott Revier, 48, 1806 Deanna Dr., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Charlene Rivera, 38, Apopka, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Lloyd Spencer, 63, 154 N. Apollo Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended, habitual offender.

Edbin Guillobany Velasquez Morales, 35, 649 O Shea Ct., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Terry Lee Weaver, 57, Apopka, battery-touch or strike-domestic violence.

Lester Leroy Westerman, 71, Apopka, battery-touch or strike-domestic violence.