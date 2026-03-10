Police Beat: APD arrests 26 March 1-7

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from March 1-7, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,644 calls for service, responded to 30 crashes, issued 27 citations, and made 26 arrests. Burglaries: 1 vehicle, 2 residences, 2 businesses. Juveniles were charged with larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000 (X2); vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle (X3); flee/elude police, fail to obey law enforcement officers order to stop; battery-touch or strike; failure to appear felony warrant.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Gadiel Rivera-Nieves, 30, 19662 Knight Tale Ln., Orlando, sex assault by custodian, sex battery victim 12 years of age under 18 years of age.

David Emiliano Valadez, 20, 7840 Bitternut Ct., Orlando, lewd lascivious behavior or lascivious battery victim age 12 to 16.

Andrew Leonard Lewis, 63, transient, Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction (X2).

Patrick Ezekail Moore, 25, Apopka, aggravated battery on pregnant victim; robbery with no firearm or weapon.

Raul Chavez, 48, 762 Dacoma Ct., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while driver licenses expire more than 6 months.

James Bond, 36, 545 Cresting Oak Cir., Orlando, larceny petit theft-merchandise convenience store 2+ prior conviction.

Yuleivy Sosa Alfonso, 34, 8215 Sunnyvale Pl., Tampa, larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000.

Ivan Flores Garcia, 49, 7000 Rue Granville #101, Miami Beach, larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000.

Edwin W Luna Carmona, 23, 6318 Deerglen Drive, Hilliard, larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000.

Shea Michael Patrick Marvin, 34, 3000 Clarcona Rd., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle.

Anallely Barron Ramirez, 35, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Gina Marie Mullins, 38, Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; battery-touch or strike.

Louis Rapier Turner, 56, 1225 Acorn Cir., Apopka, drugs-possession intent sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance schedule II (X2); drugs-traffic fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 grams+; drugs-possession intent sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance schedule IV; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (8mg buprenorphine hydrochloride) (X2); drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Vincent Rocco Calabrese, 66, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Eric Ja`Quan Marquis Rucker, 20, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (dating violence).

James Manuel Ascencio, 66, 4520 N. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Brandon Bruce Burden, 36, 707 John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Moayad Abughazaleh, 24, 35-11 Linden Pl., Flushing, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Andrew Leonard Lewis, 63, transient, Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Robert David Paige, 67, 7656 Dovecote Dr., Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding.

Frank Johnson, 22, 41 W. 10th St., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Ava Lakisa Apedo, 49, 8184 Cloverglen Cir., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Natalya Joi Hayles, 24, 2597 Haskill Hill Rd., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Latricia Marie Samuels, 36, 740 Oakville Ln., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Gary Wayne Neely, 48, 66 W. 2nd St., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Kimberly Betsabeth Ajanel-Pena, 21, 206 E. 16th St., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.