Police Beat: APD arrests 26 from Oct. 26-Nov. 1

In the period from October 26-November 1, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,554 calls for service, responded to 46 crashes, issued 42 citations, and made 17 arrests. Burglaries: 4 vehicles, 0 residences, 0 businesses. Juveniles were charged with probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions; failure to appear; trespassing on school grounds; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Jessica Ann Castillo, 27, Apopka, battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation.

Alain Celestin, 31, Orlando, aggravated battery on pregnant victim.

Bertha Lashunda Clark, 45, 960 Scott St., Clermont, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation.

Luis Force, 44, 611 Business Park Blvd. #101, Winter Garden, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+; resist officer-obstruct without violence; drug equipment-possession and/or use; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding.

Alberto Alexander Herrera, 35, 2311 Holly Ridge Dr., Ocoee, other agency warrant; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Kyonnah A Hudson, 26, general delivery, Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Thomas Ward Klinker, 70, 2375 Partnership Hills Dr., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner; resist officer with violence; battery on specified personnel.

Alisha Chase Lasbury-Stellabuto, 44, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Demetrice Tremaine Longley, 43, 3646 Hogshead Rd., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Timothy Michael Mahler, 38, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Karthrell Deshae Miles, 32, 4400 Martins Way K, Orlando, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal to submit DUI testing.

Jonathan Rashad Passmore, 34, 1254 Hillcrest View Loop, Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Juan D Pereira Flores, 30, general delivery, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Leonardo Pulido Duconge, 31, 510 Monica Rose Dr., Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+; otheragency warrant.

Jonathan Lugene Rolle, 45, 595 Lake McCoy Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Debria Chantel Sharpe, 34, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Danielle Rene Sweat, 35, 632 E. 11th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.