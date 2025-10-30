Police Beat: APD arrests 26 from Oct. 19-Oct. 25

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com

In the period from October 19-25, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,505 calls for service, responded to 39 crashes, issued 61 citations, and made 26 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 1 residence, 0 businesses. Juveniles were charged with resist officer-obstruct without violence; robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Rhianna Noelle Arius, 22, 8293 Peak Ave., Lakeland, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-breath alcohol 0.08 or more per 210L.

Danny Recardo Bonilla, 38, 311 NW 52nd St., Fort Lauderdale, larceny-petit theft merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Brittany Renee Brown, 34, 3000 Clarcona Rd. Lot 1031, Apopka, trespassing on school grounds; burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny-other theft.

Keisha Ann Natalie Chambers Peat, 44, 561 Yearling Cove Loop, Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation.

Brenda Carina Delacruz, 29, 3500 Plymouth Sorrento Rd., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction.

Brittany Marie Drew, 30, 3000 Clarcona Rd. Lot 653, Apopka, trespassing on school grounds; burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny-other theft.

Pamela Marie Edmond, 46, 2384 Sentry Palm Dr. #114, Apopka, other agency warrant.

Amber Dawn Fox, 44, 1344 Votaw Rd., Apopka, loitering-loiter/prowl in unusual place or manner; stalking/follow/harass cyberstalk another.

Edward Kyle Gibson, 33, 225 S. McGee Ave., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Samantha Nichole Inman, 33, 3636 Summer Haven Ln., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Brian Keller, 26, 1108 W. Fern Ave. Apt #4, unknown, larceny-other theft.

Juan Carlos Mariscal-Rodriguez, 31, 452 Red Cedar Ct., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended or revocation, equivalent status; flee/elude police, failure to obey law enforcement officers order to stop.

Joenathan Crittrnden Massey, 42, 1064 Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden, aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability; resist officer-obstruct without violence; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (X3); fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Jose Victor Mateo-Mateo, 34, 1016 Aspen Way, Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-damage to property or person of another.

Doneisha Shaday Mathurin, 39, Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief damage property $200-$1,000; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Elgin Gerrome Mays, 47, 1205 W. 16th St., Sanford, other agency warrant.

William Fitzgerald Morath, 61, transient, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Wilmer Alberto Muz Colorado, 20, 959 Apopka Blvd. B, Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Joseph Errol Nembhard, 34, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Glenn W. Osteen, 44, 79 DiSalvo Pl., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Julio Oswaldo, 18, 1042 Timberline Rd., Apopka, other agency warrant (X2).

Jeni Javier Padilla-Castaneda, 35, 60 M.A. Board St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation; other agency warrant.

Darvi Ramirez Perez, 27, 133 Trailer Haven Ln., Apopka, other agency warrant; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-breath alcohol 0.08 or more per 210L.

Tammara Marie Vidal, 45, 2524 Palmetto Ridge Cir., Apopka, other agency warrant.

David Dwayne Wallace, 54, general delivery, Apopka, larceny-petit theft, merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Adrian Craig Ware, 41, 634 Marvin C. Zanders Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.