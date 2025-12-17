Police Beat: APD arrests 24 Dec. 7-Dec. 13

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from December 7-13, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,979 calls for service, responded to 30 crashes, issued 53 citations, and made 24 arrests.

Burglaries: 4 vehicles, 0 residences, 4 businesses. Juveniles were charged with

Loitering-loiter/prowl in unusual place or manner; battery-cause bodily harm.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Jonathan Albert, 25, 1348 Crawford Dr., Apopka, aggravated battery-cause bodily harm.

Brandy Michelle Bartholomew, 40, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Cornelious Anthonio Mutch Bass, 20, 460 Whispering Oak Ln., Apopka, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; homicide-murder dangerous depraved without premeditation.

Leslye R. Batista, 21, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Angel Luis Delgado, 44, 173 W. Magnolia St., Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon, without intent to kill.

Rashaad Lakim Guilford, 21, 244 E. 7th St. #14, Hialeah, other agency warrant.

Vanessa Wilveria Hardy, 31, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Gage Delane Horton, 27, 505 Ocean Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Russchaine Garth Valentine Howard, 36, 4526 Day Ct., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Landon Scott Keister, 18, 1217 English Rd., Leesburg, loitering-loiter/prowl in unusual place or manner.

Obinna Eze Lewis, 50, general delivery, Apopka, other agency warrant (X2).

Donnell Varuael McClain, 46, 1642 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Walter Junior McMath, 62, transient, Apopka, larceny-other theft; robbery with no firearm or weapon; burglary with assault or battery.

Alexander Joseph Mitchell, 31, 1906 Beacon Bay Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Ilver Adelfin Ramirez Vasquez, 18, 139 W. Virgil St., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher.

Ramon Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 36, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; battery-touch or strike.

Carlos D`Enzel Rosa Rivera, 20, 213 N. Hawthorne Ave., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Ashad Demartri Milo Strozier, 30, 3859 Kennedy Cir., Cocoa, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Prince Devon Totman, 27, Florida, unknown, resist officer-obstruct without violence; other agency warrant.

Steven Kinchens Velasquez, 44, 548 N. Central Ave., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (diazepam 10mg); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine).

Rodney Terrell Wenze, 23, Apopka, battery-prior conviction, felon battery, commit 2nd subsequent battery; battery-touch or strike; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Tristan Blake Whitney, 19, 31904 Parkdale Dr., Leesburg, loitering-loiter/prowl in unusual place or manner.

Aaron Colt Wilkinson, 36, 6211 Clearsky Dr., Jacksonville, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle.

Darien Quinton Williams, 29, 2140 Lakeview Ridge Cir. #201, Apopka, other agency warrant.