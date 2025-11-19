Police Beat: APD arrests 23 Nov. 9-Nov. 15

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from November 9-15, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,558 calls for service, responded to 35 crashes, issued 114 citations, and made 23 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 2 residences, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon; intimidation-threaten death/harm law enforcement officer/state attorney/ASA.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Bruce De Oliveira Arreola, 26, 426 Knightswood Dr., Apopka, retail theft.

Richard Dennis Boyd, 25, 1932 Olivia Cir., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Clay Brinkley, 66, 1419 Oak Pl., Apopka, other agency warrant (X5).

Derek Stephen Brown, 55, 234 E. 8th St., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Kaelyn Elisabeth Carew, 35, 1699 Travis St. SE, Palm Bay, out-of-county warrant.

Bruce Michael Iron Necklace, 43, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Michael Adam Langton, 26, Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Damon Charles Lyng, 37, 910 Van Lieu St., Kissimmee, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drugsequipment-possession and/or use; fraud-possible display blank forged stolen driver license or ID.

Maynor Eugenio Maradiaga Mencia, 23, 4911 Danny Boy Cir., Orlando, other agency warrant.

Samuel Bernard McCloud, 63, 2703 Bent Willow Cir. A, Orlando, drugs-possession with intent to sell/manufacture/delivery-controlledsubstance worship/conveyance scheduled I; drugs-possession intent to sell/manufacture/delivery-controlled substance worship/conveyance scheduled II; drugs-sell controlled substance schedule II.

Delroy Anthony McKenzie, 45, 1141 Sheeler Hills Dr., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Dieulce Montilus, 49, Apopka, contempt of court-violation injunction protection, domestic violence.

Nadege Robertson Regis Motley, 50, 1276 Foxforrest Cir., Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Tarrel Ross O’Donnell, 20, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Ryan Mathew Poteat, 18, 1901 Nicole Lee Cir. #1226, Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+.

Ayicha Pubien, 23, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Dominique Deshawn Redding, 37, Apopka, aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability.

Jesse Sanchez, 36, Apopka, aggravated battery on pregnant victim; aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Ralph Rivera Sanchez, 45, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; simple assault on specified personnel.

Antonio Smith, 51, transient, unknown, trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Raul Lionel Vazquez, 25, Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Randy Lee White, 60, 213 E. Cass St., Joliet, other agency warrant.

Jill Frances Wiles, 34, 118 Aldean Dr., Sanford, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; fraud-possession display blank forged stolen driver license or ID.