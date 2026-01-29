Police Beat: APD arrests 23 Jan. 18-24

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it.Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from January 18-24, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,561 calls for service, responded to 22 crashes, issued 119 citations, and made 23 arrests. Burglaries: 1 vehicle, 0 residences, 0 business. Juveniles were charged with damage property-criminal mischief, occupy dwelling/commercial property cause $1,000+ damages (X2); larceny grand theft-property dwelling/curtilage $40-$750; trespassing-trespass on property intent to commit an offense.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Juan Carlos Agustin Lopez, 29, 1861 Parkglen Cir., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1stconviction.

Jhayla Pearl Barnes, 26, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Aneshia Janay Barr, 39, 1233 Seburn Rd., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-breath alcohol 0.08 or more per 210 L.

Anyela Dan Barruecobordonado, 21, 320 Avalone Dr., Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Robert William Berger, 48, 612 Orange Dr. Apt. 190, Altamonte Springs, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation.

Jarvis Brandon Clayton, 45, 516 W. 13th St., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon.

Daniel Lee Gonzales Coon, 22, 519 W. Ella J. Gilmore St., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Bryan Charles Derrick, 45, 18 N. Terry Ave., Orlando, other agency warrant.

David Christipher Garcia, 42, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Analya Shanaa` Gauntlett, 25, 1772 Chatham Cir., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Alfonso Ical Jom, 36, 1017 Aspen Way, Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle.

Bruce Michael Iron Necklace, 43, 620 E. Orange St., Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; weapon offense-missile into dwelling vehicle/building or aircraft; damage property-criminal mischief occupy dwelling/commercial property cause $1,000+ damages; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Fredrick Charles Jackson, 67, 1322 S. Apopka Blvd., Apopka, hit and run-failure to stop, remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury.

Trichelle Keyonna Jackson, 31, 30 E. Ella J. Gilmore St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation.

Bobby Ray Jones, 35, general delivery, Orlando, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property less than $200; burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed; larceny-grand theft $20,000 or more less than $100,000; stolen property-deal in dealing traffic, stolen property.

Robert Anthony Johnson, 36, 6522 Nuthatch Ln., Orlando, larceny-grand theft $100,000+ or law enforcement officer semi cause damage; stolen property-deal in dealing traffic stolen property.

Maynor Lucas Ordonez, 37, 945 Monroe Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Rapheal Antwan Monroe, 43, 2436 Clear Water Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended, habitual offender.

Arnulfo Pineda, 57, 1758 White Cloud Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Reshawn Rovelle Sims, 38, 812 Scott St., Clermont, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Richard Arthur Snow, 43, Apopka, obstructing justice-tamper witness withhold testimony/information felony 1st proceeding; battery-prior conviction, battery commit 2nd subsequent battery; arson-1st degree arson; resist officer-obstruct without violence; battery on specified personnel.

Dwayne Herman Woodall, 45, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Travis Carlin Charles Zipperer, 39, 2109 Boy Scout Rd., Apopka, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; stolen property-deal in dealing, traffic stolen property; burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed; larceny-grand theft $20,000 or more less than $100,000; drug equipment-possession and/or use; amphetamine-traffic in methamphetamine/amphetamine 14 grams+; drugs-possession intent to sell/manufacture/delivery controlled substance schedule II (X2); resist officer-obstruct without violence; probation violation.