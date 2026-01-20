Police Beat: APD arrests 22 Jan. 11-17

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it.Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from January 11-17, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,629 calls for service, responded to 26 crashes, issued 104 citations, and made 22 arrests. Burglaries: 01 vehicle, 0 residences, 0 business. Juveniles were charged with vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle (X3); burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed; larceny-other theft.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Tyrone Ladexter Bradford, 44, 426 W. Ella J. Gilmore St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (X2).

Quintary Drelle Bridges, 49, 1375 Golf Course Dr., Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Vic Morris Chambers, 58, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Maureen Heather Cummings, 35, transient, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; loitering-loiter/prowl in unusual place or manner.

Ryan Nathan Drinkwater, 35, Apopka, sex assault by custodian, sex battery victim 12 years of age under 18 years of age; lewd lascivious behavior 24+ years of age, lewd lascivious touching victim 16-17 years of age.

Robert Anthony Ector, 59, 1341 Welch Ridge Ter., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

John Thomas Fitzgerald, 37, 71 Federal Ln., Palm Coast, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-traffic fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 grams+.

Kevin Roland Gonzalez, 37, 62 Jett Loop, Apopka, other agency warrant.

Robert Kentrell Hamilton, 40, general delivery, Orlando, other agency warrant (X4).

Keosha Kenyotta Hardy, 33, Apopka, cruelty toward child-abuse child without great bodily harm; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Tavion Ladarius Harley, 22, Apopka, lewd lascivious behavior-promote sexual activity victim less than 16; public order-crimes use 2-way communication device to facil felony; family offense-interfere with custody of minor/incompetent person; obscene communication-travel to meet after use computer to lure child.

Terry Eugene Hickey, 47, 19 E. 18th St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Katlyn Patricia Hunter, 32, 261 Springs Colony Cir. Apt. 166, Altamonte Springs, obstruct criminal investigation-false information to law enforcement officer report, missing person or felony; drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine); other agency warrant.

Chad Alan Knight, 35, 1507 Camel Ct., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl).

James John Laravuso, 33, 1010 Olive Avenue, Sanford, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Eric Lemaine, 38, 9509 Southern Garden Cir., Altamonte Springs, resist officer-obstruct without violence; trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Mario Humberto Lopez Simaj, 45, 1759 Wekiva Crossing Blvd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine).

Myles Brandon McRoy, 34, 816 Hickory Knoll Ct., Apopka, firing weapon-discharge firearm from vehicle.

Sonya Renaye Ray, 58, 4 Ginger Cir., Leesburg, out-of-county warrant.

Bramkumarie Shields, 40, Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; battery-touch or strike.

Shaina Marie Stouffer, 36, 581 N. Park Ave. #1208, Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Noelio J. Vega Camueiras, 33, 1155 Timberline Rd., Apopka, larceny-other theft.