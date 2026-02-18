Police Beat: APD arrests 21 Feb. 8-14

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from February 8-14, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,358 calls for service, responded to 17 crashes, issued 56 citations, and made 21 arrests. Burglaries: 1 vehicle, 1 residence, 0 business. Juveniles were charged with probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions (X2); out-of-county warrant; weapon offense-missile into dwelling vehicle/building or aircraft; assault-aggravated with intent to commit a felony; firing weapon discharge firearm/weapon on public/residence property; weapon offense-under 18 years of age, unlawful possession of firearm.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Lavarious Antonio Slaughter, 43, Clermont, stalking-follow/harass/cyberstalk another.

Ayicha Pubien, 24, Orlando, battery-touch or strike; battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation.

Corey Trevor White, 40, Apopka, cruelty toward child-abuse child without great bodily harm; battery-touch or strike.

Joel Arturo Vasquez Hernandez, 27, 562 Rouzer St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Ingrid Alvarez-Alvarez, 31, 432 E. 9th St., Apopka, burglary with assault or battery; battery-touch or strike; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $200-$1,000.

Lee Enrique Garcia Santiago, 34, 558 Sparrow Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Angela Maria Rengifo, 60, 1481 Woodwind Dr., Apopka, battery on person 65+ years of age.

Ethen Bernard Switzer, 24, 1984 Clarcona Rd., Apopka, flee/elude police-flee elude law enforcement officers with lights/siren active.

Hector Raul Cartagena, 64, 1085 Pavia Dr., Apopka, intimidation written/electronic threat to kill bodily harm another (X2); intimidation-threaten death/harm elected official; aggravated stalking-follow/harass/cyberstalk cred threat to person.

Adrian James Jackson, 28, Orlando, battery-touch or strike.

Abed Jonathan Farah, 38, Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Kevin Scott Revier, 48, 1806 Deanna Dr., Apopka, trespassing structure or conveyance.

Donald Ray Padgett, 35, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Christopher Stephan Lewis, 26, 810 Charingstone Ct., larceny-other theft.

Yvonne Lee Koch, 45, homeless, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drugs equipment-possession and/or use; trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Wes Erik Cady, 47, 611 Business Park Blvd. 101, Winter Garden, larceny-other theft.

Lawrence Pierson Bailey, 59, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Keily Roxana Garcia-Ledezma, 29, 1460 Marden Ridge Loop #414, Apopka, larceny grand theft-property dwelling/curtilage $40-$750.

Elias Xoltlox, 23, Apopka, aggravated battery on pregnant victim.

Chelicia Sanchesca Henson, 33, Eatonville, battery-touch or strike.

John William Beegan, 55, 2533 Park Ridge St., Apopka, cruelty toward child-abuse child without great bodily harm; kidnap-false imprisonment of person; battery by strangulation; battery-cause bodily harm.