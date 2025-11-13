Police Beat: APD arrests 18 Nov. 2-Nov. 8

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from November 2-8, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,559 calls for service, responded to 34 crashes, issued 60 citations, and made 18 arrests. Burglaries: 3 vehicles, 0 residences, 0 businesses. No juveniles were charged.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Jesus Arturo Arevalo Milian, 32, 1705 Windy Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended or revocation, equivalent status.

Danny Recardo Bonilla, 38, 311 NW 52nd St., Fort Lauderdale, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Isaac James Bridger, 45, general delivery, Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl).

Peterson Brumaire, 38, 580 Errol Pkwy., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Howard Burke, 38, 532 Sun Valley Villages Apt. 207, Altamonte Springs, fraud-illegal use of credit cards, use credit card to obtain goods 2+ times $100+.

Selvin Josue Crisostom Ramos, 24, general delivery, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Samuel Edgar Davis, 18, Apopka, kidnap-false imprisonment of person; battery-touch or strike.

Jeffton Delva, 25, 556 Parkside Pointe Blvd., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence (X2); other agency warrant.

Beatriz Caridad Espinosa, 29, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Gabrielle Elisabeth Figueroa, 27, 4302 Continental Blvd., Orlando, resist officer-obstruct without violence; larceny-other theft.

Yakov Fuzayilov, 35, 5711 Saddle Horn Ln., Apopka, burglary-occupied conveyance unarmed.

Bryan Mark Gilman, 30, general delivery, Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Charlie Ray Mayhue, 24, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence); obstructing justice-hinder witness communicating information to law enforcement officer/judge misdemeanor proceeding.

Jarrod Michael Owens, 33, Longwood, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Eleno Machado Pereira, 28, 336 W. 4th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Jeisson Mauricio Rodriguez Saavedra, 28, 12000 Meadow Bend Loop #314, Orlando, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction; fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer.

Ruben Sales Martin, 27, 125 E. 12th St., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Guadalupe Israel Zamora Meza, 46, 1223 La Gorce Dr., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle.