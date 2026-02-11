Police Beat: APD arrests 11 Feb. 1-7

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from February 1-7, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,379 calls for service, responded to 33 crashes, issued 82 citations, and made 11 arrests. Burglaries: 6 vehicles, 0 residence, 0 business. Juveniles were charged with battery-touch or strike.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Michael Travis Williams, 29, 1991 Meadowside Dr., Eustis, other agency warrant.

Keylanna Deshaun Giles, 51, 534 Climbing Ivy Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Hailey Corinne Liptak, 33, 32030 Chipola Trail, Sorrento, other agency warrant.

Tyler Stephen Krick, 37, 300 McCoy Village Ct., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Javonte Javerrick Simmons, 30, 138 W. 8th St. #23, Apopka, moving traffic violation-reckless driving 1st offense; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Pedro Celestino Suhul Lopez, 39, 19 E. Skylark St., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving without license, causes death/serious injurywith vehicle.

Andrew James Robert Seeber, 41, Apopka, battery on person 65+ years of age; other agency warrant.

Latoya Sharday Gullens, 39, 2589 Glacier Express Ln., Tavares, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Johnny Leroy Woods, 31, 1908 Clarcona Rd., Apopka, burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; larceny-grand theft property value$750-$5,000.

Carla Celeste Robledo, 44, 1568 Majestic Oak Ct., Apopka, trespassing-trespass occupied structure or conveyance.

Martin Johnson Flegel, 40, 1096 Linkside Ct., Apopka, battery on person 65+ years of age.