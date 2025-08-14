Planning board okays Paulucci Acres with 1,000-plus homes

The Apopka Planning Commission recommended approval of two future land use maps for Paulucci Acres, which is poised to bring more than 1,000-plus homes to a development in the heart of Apopka.

The Planning Commission voted on the maps, one for a proposed residential use and the other for proposed commercial use, as separate action items at its Tuesday meeting.

Ordinance No. 3125 is for the residential future land use amendment of 39 acres from county low density to city residential low suburban for Paulucci Acres.

The 39-acre property is located on the east side of Vick Road, approximately a quarter of a mile north of the Vick Road/West Lester Road intersection. The parcel is owned by Paulucci Acres LLC.

Ordinance No. 3126 is for future land use amendment of about 5.78 acres located on the south side of Ponkan Road and west of Jason Dwelley Parkway. The future land use amendment is from residential low suburban to commercial.

The applicant on record is Daniel O’Keefe, partner with the law firm Shutts & Bowen.

On Aug. 6, the Apopka City Council unanimously greenlit annexing 39 acres for Paulucci Acres into the city proper. At the same meeting, the council approved a resolution that would vacate a 1.52-acre right-of-way for the planned development. The right-of-way was platted but never improved and is located north of Woodside Ridge Drive and Misty Glen Circle.

Paulucci Acres would encompass about 618 acres of up to 1,052 residential units and two commercial parcels that will total about 10 acres, according to documents from Shutts & Bowen that are included in the Planning Commission’s Aug. 12 agenda packet.

About 145 acres of Paulucci Acres would be dedicated to a city park, according to Elesa R. Sowell, a partner with Shutts & Bowen in Orlando. The park would be constructed more in the beginning of the Paulucci Acres development.

“We’ve been working with city staff and the applicant in terms of understanding what makes sense and what would work best, but we understand the city would like the park as soon as possible,” she told the Planning Commission.

Pulte and Shutts & Bowen held a private community meeting concerning the Paulucci Acres project on Aug. 4 at the Apopka Community Center. It was well attended by both citizens and city officials.

The City Council will have a first reading of both future land use maps on Sept. 3 and a second reading and adoption on Sept. 17.

