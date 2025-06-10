PITYFitness opens Apopka’s first Pilates studio

Staff Reports

PITYFitness celebrated the grand opening of its Pilates studio on Saturday, June 7, in downtown Apopka.

“We’re thrilled to bring Apopka its first Pilates studio,” Chelsea Young, who co-founded PITYFitness in 2023, said in a statement. “This expansion is a big step in our mission to help our community stay strong, healthy, and connected.”

The new studio opened at 72 E Main Street, Suite 500, on the second floor of the Central Florida Tang Soo Do Karate building. Guests can access it by walking past the main studio, heading upstairs, and entering Suite 500.

ACE certified personal trainer and health coach Crystal Colts will lead the Pilates studio. Young believes Colts’ expertise, which includes over 15 years of industry experience, will ensure each class’s effectiveness, no matter the participants’ fitness levels.

The studio currently offers Reformer Pilates classes Monday through Saturday. Each class lasts an hour, and the studio also offers a half-hour session every Saturday for newcomers. To book a class, visit the “PITYFitness Pilates Studio” page on the PITYFitness website.