PHOTOS: The 2023 John Land Apopka Community Trust Legacy Gala

The fifth annual John Land Apopka Community Trust Legacy Gala took place on Thursday, November 16, at Highland Manor in Apopka. Pat Williams, co-founder of the Orlando Magic, author and motivational speaker, was the keynote speaker. In addition, the gala had silent auction, a raffle, and the naming of this year’s Humanitarian of the Year: Edward Bass, city administrator who died this past June.

Below are photos from the gala, all taken by Ralo Flores. The story on the gala appears on page 1A of the Friday, November 24, issue of The Apopka Chief.