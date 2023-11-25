PHOTOS: The 2023 John Land Apopka Community Trust Legacy Gala

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff
The fifth annual John Land Apopka Community Trust Legacy Gala took place on Thursday, November 16, at Highland Manor in Apopka. Pat Williams, co-founder of the Orlando Magic, author and motivational speaker, was the keynote speaker. In addition, the gala had silent auction, a raffle, and the naming of this year’s Humanitarian of the Year: Edward Bass, city administrator who died this past June.

Below are photos from the gala, all taken by Ralo Flores. The story on the gala appears on page 1A of the Friday, November 24, issue of The Apopka Chief.

Guest speaker Pat Williams addresses the room at the Legacy Gala.
Gala guest speaker Pat Williams with Misty Taylor, president of the John Land Apopka Community Trust.
Misty Taylor, Apopka Community Trust president, and Bill Spiegel, member of the Trust’s Board of Directors, select tickets for the gala raffle.
Bill Spiegel, member of the Trust’s Board of Directors, and Jaynee Phelps, singer of the National Anthem at the Legacy Gala.
Pictured (l to r) are Rob and Tammy Hobbick, Debbie Nelson, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson, and David Rankin. The Hobbicks and Nelsons accepted the John Land Humanitarian of the Year Award on behalf of recipient Edward Bass, city of Apopka administrator who died last June at age 50.
Pat Williams (c) with guests at the fifth annual John Land Apopka Community Trust Legacy Gala.
Guests at the fifth annual John Land Apopka Community Trust Legacy Gala
