PHOTOS: Apopka Blue Darters win on Little League Night

The Apopka Blue Darters baseball team secured a 6-2 win over Olympia on Little League Night Thursday at J. Barnes Field.

Dozens of Little Leaguers turned out with parents and coaches to get free entry to the game, a pregame introduction on the field with players, and the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

Senior Jez Hamrick, whose younger brother participated in Little League Night, stole the show, breaking a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with an RBI single to ignite a five-run rally. He also tossed 5 and 1/3 innings of two-run ball, keeping Olympia off balance with a mix of pitches.

Olympia outhit the Blue Darters five to three, but three errors, walks and four hit batsmen in the fifth inning alone were the Titans’ undoing.

Apopka (14-9) closes out the regular season against Voorhees tonight at home and will start district play next week.

Apopka Baseball Booster Club The Apopka Blue Darters and Olympia Titans stand for the National Anthem along with dozens of Little Leaguers along the third base line.

Photo by J.C. Derrick Apopka Blue Darters players ran onto the field through two lines of Little Leaguers.

Apopka Baseball Booster Club Dozens of Little Leaguers greeted Blue Darters during pregame introductions.

Photo by Dana O'Connor Little Leaguers ran the bases with players after the game.

Photo by Dana O'Connor Little Leaguers were all smiles as they ran the bases with Blue Darter players.