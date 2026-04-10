PHOTOS: Apopka Blue Darters win on Little League Night

Apopka Baseball Booster Club
Key Points
The Apopka Blue Darters baseball team secured a 6-2 win over Olympia on Little League Night Thursday at J. Barnes Field.
Dozens of Little Leaguers turned out with parents and coaches to get free entry to the game, a pregame introduction on the field with players, and the opportunity to run the bases after the game.
Senior Jez Hamrick, whose younger brother participated in Little League Night, stole the show, breaking a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with an RBI single to ignite a five-run rally. He also tossed 5 and 1/3 innings of two-run ball, keeping Olympia off balance with a mix of pitches.
Olympia outhit the Blue Darters five to three, but three errors, walks and four hit batsmen in the fifth inning alone were the Titans’ undoing.
Apopka (14-9) closes out the regular season against Voorhees tonight at home and will start district play next week.