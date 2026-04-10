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PHOTOS: Apopka Blue Darters win on Little League Night

The Apopka Chief

April 10, 2026 | 4:30 pm
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Apopka players posed for a group picture with the remaining Little Leaguers after the game.
Apopka players posed for a group picture with the remaining Little Leaguers after the game.

Apopka Baseball Booster Club

Key Points

The Apopka Blue Darters baseball team secured a 6-2 win over Olympia on Little League Night Thursday at J. Barnes Field.

Dozens of Little Leaguers turned out with parents and coaches to get free entry to the game, a pregame introduction on the field with players, and the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

Senior Jez Hamrick, whose younger brother participated in Little League Night, stole the show, breaking a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with an RBI single to ignite a five-run rally. He also tossed 5 and 1/3 innings of two-run ball, keeping Olympia off balance with a mix of pitches.

Olympia outhit the Blue Darters five to three, but three errors, walks and four hit batsmen in the fifth inning alone were the Titans’ undoing.

Apopka (14-9) closes out the regular season against Voorhees tonight at home and will start district play next week.

The Apopka Blue Darters and Olympia Titans stand for the National Anthem along with dozens of Little Leaguers along the third base line.
Apopka Baseball Booster Club The Apopka Blue Darters and Olympia Titans stand for the National Anthem along with dozens of Little Leaguers along the third base line.
Apopka Blue Darters players ran onto the field through two lines of Little Leaguers.
Photo by J.C. Derrick Apopka Blue Darters players ran onto the field through two lines of Little Leaguers.
Dozens of Little Leaguers greeted Blue Darters during pregame introductions.
Apopka Baseball Booster Club Dozens of Little Leaguers greeted Blue Darters during pregame introductions.
Little Leaguers ran the bases with players after the game.
Photo by Dana O'Connor Little Leaguers ran the bases with players after the game.
Little Leaguers were all smiles as they ran the bases with Blue Darter players.
Photo by Dana O'Connor Little Leaguers were all smiles as they ran the bases with Blue Darter players.

Author

  • J.C. Derrick is publisher for The Apopka Chief. He spent 18 years covering sports, education, and politics in Texas and Washington, D.C., before joining The Apopka Chief in 2025. J.C. is a member of the Florida Press Association Board of Directors.

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