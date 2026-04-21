Paulucci Acres, proposed charter school headline Wednesday DRC agenda 

The Development Review Committee’s (DRC) Wednesday meeting includes a mix of proposals at different stages of the city’s review process, with projects spanning key corridors such as Plymouth Sorrento Road, West Kelly Park Road and Orange Blossom Trail.

Among the agenda items is Paulucci Acres, a 618-acre development approved approved earlier this year for more than 1,000 homes. The project returns to the committee as plans for specific phases continue moving forward, with the current submittal focusing on a 502-lot portion of the development.

A separate residential project, the Ridgebrook plat, is also scheduled for its second submittal. The proposal outlines 88 single-family homes near Plymouth Sorrento Road and Sorrento Avenue and focuses on lot layout, roadways and infrastructure as it advances through the platting stage.

On the commercial side, a construction site plan for a Cold Link property along West Orange Blossom Trail proposes adding a 150,000-square-foot building.

Also on the agenda is a third submittal for a proposed K-8 charter school at 1839 Plymouth Sorrento Road, which has been under review for several months.

The project was originally proposed as a 91,000-square-foot, two-story K-12 charter school on about nine acres at the intersection of Plymouth Sorrento and West Lester roads, with plans including athletic fields and on-site amenities. Early review raised concerns about drainage capacity, parking requirements and bicycle accommodations.

The project is associated with Scott Woodrey, president of Red Apple Development.

According to the company’s website, Red Apple Development has built 75 facilities totaling nearly 5 million square feet across Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana.

“We collaborate closely with clients to create an experience that is both accommodating and efficient and yields a facility that meets the needs of students, families and administration,” the website said.

Meanwhile, a future land use amendment along West Kelly Park Road seeks to change multiple parcels from residential and industrial designations to mixed use.

The DRC evaluates proposals for compliance with city code related to land use, infrastructure and design. While the committee does not grant final approvals, its feedback helps determine whether projects move forward or require additional revisions.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Apopka City Hall.