Park Avenue Animal Hospital offers summer safety tips to keep your pets safe and healthy

Summer is a great time to get outside and enjoy the warm Florida weather. But the heat and humidity can become dangerous for your pets, which is why owners need to be vigilant in order to keep their four-legged friends safe – and cool!

Park Avenue Animal Hospital has been providing a wide variety of services to keep your pet safe and in the best of health. They offer a few summertime safety tips to assure a happy and healthy pet.

• Pets can dehydrate quickly. Offering dogs (and cats) ice water is not only a healthy way to keep your pet hydrated, but a great way to help keep your pet comfortable and cool during the hot days of summer.

• Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.

• Never leave them in a car with the windows up or even cracked open. Temperatures in a car can soar to deadly levels in as little as a few minutes.

• Stay on grassy surfaces and avoid hot pavement. Pavement, asphalt, wood, and even sand can become excruciatingly hot during the summer months. These surfaces absorb the heat and end up staying hot for hours, even after dusk. Check the pavement for heat before taking your dog on a walk. Place your bare foot on the surface for 5-10 seconds. If it is too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your pet.

• Hurricane season is here. Make sure to include your pet in your hurricane preparedness plans, including medications they might need.

• If you are grilling, be sure your grill is stable and won’t tip or fall over if your pet reaches for a snack. Place all trash in covered bins to keep any tasty leftovers from becoming a hazard to your pet.

• If you take your pet to the beach, keep in mind that dogs can sunburn, so watch their sun exposure. Don’t let dogs drink sea water, it could make them sick, and rinse your pets off at the end of the day to remove the extra salt off their coat.

• With warm weather comes insects, including fleas and mosquitoes, which can cause heartworms. Consult your veterinarian about the best preventatives for your pet and make sure you know the symptoms of tick-related disease in your pet.

Dogs and cats are by far the most popular choice for most pet owners, but the doctors at Park Avenue Animal Hospital have a special place in their hearts for all animals, furry, feathery, or scaly.

With over 40 years of combined quality veterinary experience, the doctors have gone well beyond standard veterinary education and practice to further their knowledge of animal care to include reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, birds, guinea pigs, and more. Whether it’s an annual checkup or a critical emergency, they are prepared to handle any situation.

Since opening in August of 2008, their goal has remained the same: To provide affordable healthcare for pets without sacrificing quality medicine, and to provide consistent, reliable information for pet owners to help them make the best decisions for their pets’ health. They’re fully equipped with diagnostic and surgical tools to meet practically any situation; they provide reasonably priced medical and surgical care without sacrificing quality, in a setting designed to take the stress out of visiting your vet.

Routine examinations, vaccines, dentistry, and nutritional and behavioral advice are just some of the services provided by the doctors and staff in a beautiful office that is as comfortable as your own home.

Park Avenue Animal Hospital is conveniently located at 847 N. Park Avenue (Rock Springs Road) in Apopka. Call today at 407-880-9446 to schedule an appointment or visit them online at www.parkavenuevets.com.

Advertisement