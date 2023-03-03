Park Avenue Animal Hospital is your other family doctor that provides care from head to tail

Since 2008, Park Avenue Animal Hospital has been providing a wide variety of services to keep your furry, four-legged friends in the best of health. With cutting edge technology and the bedside manner of a small-town doctor, they’re equipped to handle almost any ailment your pet may face.

Voted Best of Apopka Pet Care Facility since 2010, it’s obvious that their personal commitment to you is grounded in assuring your pet receives the finest in veterinary care by providing them with the best technology and diagnostic tools. And because of their tremendous love for animals, you’ll readily see every pet is treated just as if it is one of their own.

While dogs and cats are by far the most popular choice for most pet owners, the doctors at Park Avenue Animal Hospital have a special place in their hearts for all animals, furry, feathery, or scaly.

With more than 60 years of combined quality veterinary experience, the doctors have gone well beyond standard veterinary education and practice to further their knowledge of animal care to include reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, birds, guinea pigs, and more. Whether it’s an annual checkup or a critical emergency, they are prepared to handle any situation.

Fully equipped with diagnostic and surgical tools to meet practically any situation, Park Avenue Animal Hospital can provide reasonably priced medical and surgical care without sacrificing quality, in a setting designed to take the stress out of visiting your vet.

Routine examinations, vaccines, dentistry, and nutritional and behavioral advice are just some of the services provided by the doctors and staff in a beautiful office that is as comfortable as your own home.

Veterinary schools expose potential animal doctors to just about every species of animal in the world (except humans!). With such a vast collection of animals to study though, most vet schools lack the capability to include extensive study of exotics in the core curriculum.

There are exotic study courses that can be taken as electives, and vet students can gain lots of real-world experience through internships and study programs. It all starts with a vested personal interest though, and many veterinarians choose to stick with common species such as dogs, cats, and horses as their primary study.

If you’ve ever owned a dog or a cat, you know that if your furry friend needs medical care, you can take him to your local vet’s office. But what happens when your iguana, parrot or rabbit gets injured? What about when your chinchilla or ferret doesn’t feel well?

In the past, owners of exotic pets had to search far and wide to find a veterinarian who was willing to see an exotic patient. Most veterinary offices simply aren’t equipped or staffed to take on these animals and will refer you to a specialist, which can get very pricey.

With Park Avenue Animal Hospital’s convenient location at 847 N. Park Avenue (Rock Springs Road) in Apopka, affordable help for all your pets is now right in your own community!

Whether dog or cat, ferret or chinchilla, gecko or bearded dragon, parakeet or macaw (even the occasional hawk or owl!), at Park Avenue Animal Hospital, the goal remains unchanged: to provide affordable healthcare for pets without sacrificing quality medical care, and to provide consistent, reliable information for pet owners to help them make the best decisions for their pets’ health.

You’ll find that the staff at Park Avenue Animal Hospital think of their clients and the people of Apopka as part of their family. They are proud of their community and strive to make sure that everyone feels welcome in their clinic.

Call today at 407-880-9446 to schedule an appointment or visit them online at www.parkavenuevets.com.

