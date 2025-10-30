Over 50 groups joined in Halloween in the Park 

The annual tradition of the Apopka Parks and Recreation Department’s Halloween in the Park event was one of the biggest in city history on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Kit Land Nelson Park.

Families poured into the park from 10 a.m. until around noon for a festive fun day of crazy costumes and candy treats.

Apopka Police Department officers greeted everyone around the park entrances with welcoming “high fives” and photo ops with little superheroes and Disney princesses. Community spirit and great weather awarded the city staff for all their hard work organizing the event.

This year’s Best Decorated Booth recognition went to the “Lilo and Stitch”-inspired Apopka Woman’s Club booth. The Woman’s Club joined more than 50 local community organizations, businesses, churches and governmental officials represented by tents to hand out goodies and share the spirit with hundreds of costume-clad little ones, their parents and grandparents.

Food trucks, vendors, stilt walkers, inflated dinosaurs and unidentifiable ghouls and goblins were scattered throughout the part entertaining the children with their antics.

Beverly Winesburgh contributed this story as a special to the Apopka Chief.