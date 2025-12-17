Orange County to develop new park at Sadler Road/Orange Blossom Trail intersection

On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) greenlighted the acquisition of 26.1 acres of land for $2.1 million at the Sadler Road/Orange Blossom Trail intersection, where a new park will be constructed.

Orange Blossom Trail is located on the west side of the property; Sadler Road is located on the north side.

According to Commissioner Christine Moore, the new park will be a welcome addition as an amenity in the burgeoning northwest region of Orange County. As commissioner, she represents northwest Orange County, including Apopka, Zellwood and Tangerine.

“This is an exciting addition to District 2 because we’ll be able to offer another park to our northwest residents,” Moore said in a news release. “We’re looking at putting in ballfields and space for indoor and outdoor sports activities.”

The new park would add to the existing Trimble Park in Mount Dora, and Magnolia Park in Apopka, according to the news release. Orange County Parks and Recreation will also consider designing an aquatic recreational space.

“The new park comes as a result of years of planning,” Moore said. “We project to build amenities in areas where we know population is growing. Acquiring the land and making sure we have enough willing sellers can take years. I was grateful to be a part of the process.”

In the BCC agenda media preview for the Dec. 16 meeting, the anticipated land acquisition and its future development into a park will provide recreational opportunities such as athletic amenities, community events and playgrounds.

“Northwest Orange County is expected to continue experiencing residential growth due to major arterial roadways and planned developments, as identified in the 2021 Park Growth Analysis,” the email stated. “The land purchase, for $2.1 million, will provide this growing community with park land to facilitate a wide range of community activities, including sports and recreation events, playgrounds, and aquatic recreation.”