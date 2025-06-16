Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigating South Apopka homicide

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a homicide in South Apopka that occurred on early Sunday morning.

At around 3:15 a.m. on June 15, deputies discovered a man between the ages of 18 and 20 years with “obvious signs” of trauma near the East Ella J. Gilmore Street/Clarcona Road intersection, according to the OCSO.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is in its early stages and is still ongoing. The OCSO said as of this time, it has no more details to give.

