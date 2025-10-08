Orange County Public Schools, union agree on 4% raise for best teachers 

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) and the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) have tentatively agreed upon a new compensation and working conditions package for the 2025-26 school year, OCPS announced on Friday, Oct. 3.

The agreement, which awaits final approval from the CTA membership, outlines significant salary boosts based on performance metrics.

Educators who received a “highly effective” rating will see a 4.01% raise in their base salary, while those rated “effective” will receive a 3.01% increase.

In a move aimed at rewarding long-serving educators, the district has earmarked $2 million specifically to alleviate pay compression among veteran teachers—meaning long-term teachers who currently make close to the same amount as newer teachers.

Furthermore, supplements designed to incentivize teaching in critical, hard-to-fill positions will remain in effect.

Beyond the monetary aspects, the two parties also finalized several key changes to working conditions. A significant change guarantees 30-minute paid lunch breaks for most teachers.

The agreement also incorporates new language to address the growing role of artificial intelligence in classroom instruction. Addressing teacher protections, the parties also added new provisions concerning unfounded student allegations filed against teachers.

Lastly, the agreement makes it easier for staff to access donated sick leave by reducing the number of required days for use, and it introduces a new 12-month pay option for greater financial flexibility throughout the year.

Last year, OCPS and CTA reached an agreement in October 2024 for the 2024-25 school year, giving highly effective teachers a 2.25% raise and effective teachers a 1.7% raise.