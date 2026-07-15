Orange County provides cooling shelter list

With temperatures now climbing above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Orange County is reminding residents of the region’s 49 cooling shelters, four of which are located in Apopka:

John H. Bridges Community Center | 445 W. 13th St. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday)

Magnolia Park | 2929 S. Binion Road (8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Sunday)

North Orange Branch | 1211 E. Semoran Blvd. (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday)

SALT Outreach Apopka | 199 S. Park Ave. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday And noon to 4 p.m. Sunday)

According to a Monday news release, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) will provide free bus transportation between cooling locations when the heat index is 103 degrees or higher. A full list of locations is available at www.orangecountyfl.net/EmergencySafety/ExtremeHeatInformation.aspx.

Heat advisories are issued within 12 hours or up to 36 hours in advance when the heat index is predicted to reach 108 to 112 degrees. Higher heat index values will lead to extreme heat warnings.