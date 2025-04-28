Orange County Library System unveils summer events schedule

Staff reports



Orange County Library System (OCLS) has packed its May schedule with a variety of events such as the Orlando Book Festival, celebrations of cultural heritages and histories, a weekend of Star Wars and activities to boost mental health and self-care.

OCLS serves over 4 million visitors through its 15 public locations throughout Orange County and an expansive network of online and outreach resources.

Orlando Book Festival

Panelists and authors from across the state will gather at the Orlando Book Festival on May 17 at the Orlando Public Library.

Brad Meltzer, New York Times bestselling author, is the keynote speaker.

There is no cost to attend the festival, and the event is open to the public. However, registration is needed to see the keynote.

Visit OCLS.org/obf for further details and an authors list.

Heritage month

OCLS recognizes May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by spotlighting their various cultures, histories and stories.

A virtual class where attendees will learn the fundamentals of Chinese painting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on May 13.

A Polynesian dance performance will take place at 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Chickasaw branch.

The Kung Fu Show – Presented by Wah Lum Kung Fu will include a lion dance and kung fu and tai chi demonstration at 1 p.m. on May 31 at the Orlando Public Library.

For a full list of events, visit OCLS.info/aanhpi.

Star Wars weekend

Fans of all ages can celebrate the Star Wars universe all this weekend with events.

Families can select the light or dark side and create their collaged Star Wars buttons and bookmarks at 11 a.m. on May 3 at the Alafaya branch.

Fans 18 and older are invited at 3:30 p.m. on May 4 – also known as National Star Wars Day or “May the Fourth” – for the Star Wars Intergalactic Celebration, a gathering of great magnitude for fellow fans and fun. Participants may wear costumes.

Go to OCLS.org/star-wars for more events.

Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To help visitors improve their mental health, OCLS is offering both virtual events and in-person activities its many locations.

Yoga for Anxiety is a virtual event at 7 p.m. on May 8. Improving Your Mental Health, a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. on May 28, will illustrate the link between mental and physical health.

The Community Resource Fair, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 27 at the Hiawassee branch, will give visitors opportunities to connect with area services including health, legal, Orange County’s Citizens Resource & Outreach Division and more.

GENERAL EVENTS

Fiber Arts Meetup

Chickasaw

Tuesday, May 6–27, 4:30 p.m.

Mingle with other fiber artists. Bring your work in progress, yarn and tools.

Therapeutic Pottery Program

Orlando Public Library

Wednesday, May 14, 11 a.m.

Learn about the history and the benefits of working with clay. Ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

Qigong Movement and Breathing

Windermere – Friday, May 16, 2 p.m.

Southwest – Friday, May 23, 2 p.m.

Embark on a transformative journey with Jasmine Win, a modern qigong instructor, and discover the ancient practice of qigong. Learn at your own pace and ability in this joyful and relaxing class. Registration is required.

Senior Crafting Connections: Chinese Lanterns

Hiawassee

Wednesday, May 21, 11 a.m.

Use traditional red envelopes to create a Chinese lantern. Ages 18 and up.

Horizon West Book Club: Waterleigh Daytime Readers

16150 Pebble Bluff Loop, Winter Garden

Wednesday, May 21, 12:30 p.m.

“Disclaimer” by Renee Knight

Sticky Rice

Alafaya

Thursday, May 22, 5:30 p.m.

Learn to make snacks with sticky rice. Ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

Zen Doodle Art

North Orange

Wednesday, May 28, 5 p.m.

Relax by creating calming patterns and designs. Ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

YOUTH EVENTS

Dance Party: Moana Moves

Hiawassee

Friday, May 2, 11 a.m.

Inspired by the ocean and Polynesian dance traditions. Ages 3–5.

Storytime at Orlando Executive Airport

365 Rickenbacker Drive, Orlando

Tuesday, May 6, 10:30 a.m.

Join us on the first Tuesday of every month for a storytime at the Orlando Executive Airport. The use of picture books, songs and told stories will encourage your child to read, talk, sing and play. Storytime lasts approximately 30 minutes. Ages 0–5.

Teen Book Party: Ocoee Book Rack

125 W. McKey St., Ocoee

Saturday, May 10, 2 p.m.

Grab a free snack and talk about the book you are currently reading. Ages 13–17.

Little Chef: Strawberry Flowers

North Orange

Tuesday, May 13, 11 a.m.

Celebrate National Strawberry Month with this delicious strawberry topped treat. Adult participation is required. Registration is required.

Cuisine Corner Junior: Fruit

South Trail

Thursday, May 15, 4 p.m.

Learn basic cooking techniques and make fun and tasty treats. Ages 6–12. Registration is required.

Family Art Adventures: Hokusai

Southeast

Friday, May 16, 4 p.m.

Learn about Hokusai, the Japanese artist that created the wood block painting The Great Wave. Ages 5 and up.

LEGO Clubs

The LEGO Club invites you to use your imagination to build! Registration is required.

Washington Park – Thursdays, May 1–29, 5 p.m.

Windermere – Tuesdays, May 6, 13, 27, 4:30 p.m.

Southwest – Wednesdays, May 7–28, 4 p.m.

South Trail – Mondays, May 12, 26, 4:30 p.m.

Eatonville – Tuesday, May 20, 3:30 p.m.

South Creek – Wednesdays, May 21, 4:30 p.m.

Fairview Shores – Thursday, May 22, 4:30 p.m.

