Orange County Clerk of Courts invites residents to claim checks

You may have free money and not know it.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts is inviting individuals, businesses and organizations to view its unclaimed checks list to see if their names appear.



To view the list, visit www.myorangeclerk.com. Those listed may claim money until Sept 1.



“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell said in a July 8 statement. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”



The list includes 7,500 checks comprised of uncashed vendor payments, refunds, restitution and cash bonds. The amounts range from as little as three cents up to $8,450. Checks typically go unclaimed due to a change of address or accidental neglect.



The clerk’s office reminds customers who have restitution owed to them on a case in Orange County to update their addresses with the office.



Checks remaining unclaimed after the deadline will be forfeited and deposited into the clerk’s fine and forfeiture fund, in accordance with Section 116.21 of the Florida Statutes.

