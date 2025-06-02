OP-ED: Wyld Oaks development moves forward

By Bryan Nelson

Wyld Oaks, the award-winning Master Plan Development at the intersection of State Road 429 and Kelly Park Road and Golden Gem Road, has been busy recently. The 250+ acre project broke ground in January 2024 and is nearly finished with horizontal infrastructure, including mass grading of the site, master stormwater system, and the nearly two-mile extension of Sadler and Effie roads onsite with all utilities.

Parcels are pad-ready for vertical development this summer. Their plan includes over 3,000 apartment homes, 54 single family homes, up to hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial and medical office space, a 125-room hotel and over 1.5 million square feet of industrial space.

The wide-ranging product mix will truly make Wyld Oaks a place where you can live, work, and play without ever getting in your car. Wyld Oaks and two other local developers have entered into the “Pioneering Agreement” with the city. They have already funded $15 million of cash into a city escrow account and guaranteed any funding overruns required to expand Kelly Park Road from two lanes to four with a planted median and new signals.

Construction will begin by January 2026 and be completed soon thereafter.

The Wyld Oaks project is expected to generate substantial impact fees, which the city can use to support infrastructure improvements in the northwest area of Apopka. If market demand remains steady and the project builds out in accordance with the masterplan, that means $19 million of transportation impact fees, $1.5 million each for police and fire/EMS impact fees, $3 million in recreation impact fees and $23 million for water and sewer impact fees.

When build-out is complete, it is estimated Wyld Oaks will generate between $2.2 million and $3.9 million dollars in property tax revenue each year for the city and between $2 million and $3.7 million in property taxes for Orange County.

Wyld Oaks will also feature the Yonder, a 10-acre public park with a native preserve featuring 150-year-old centennial oak trees, where members of the public can take a break from the more energized town center by walking or biking the trails. Yonder will be pet friendly and will include a best-in-class dog park.

Wyld Oaks has been featured in the Orlando Business Journal, Orlando Sentinel and Growthspotter. For more information about the exciting Wyld Oaks Development visit wyldoaks.com.