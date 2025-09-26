Nonprofit to highlight safe multi-modal travel with ninth annual BIKE 5 ride 

Bike/Walk Central Florida’s ninth annual BIKE 5 ride will welcome bike riders to explore Central Florida cities to promote safety and accessibility and raise awareness for a wider need for a multi-modal transportation network that emphasizes these qualities.

Taking place on Saturday, Oct. 25, riders in BIKE 5 can choose where to start and finish their routes. Bike 5 Cities, the event’s flagship route, covers 30 miles through Orlando, Winter Park, Eatonville, Maitland, and Casselberry. Riders on this path will go through trails, neighborhood streets and city connections that highlight what a bike-friendly area looks like. Riders will have two options to choose from: guided group ride with a ride leader or self-guided ride.

The goal of BIKE 5 is different from other cycling events because it isn’t about speed or competition.

“BIKE 5 isn’t your typical cycling event,” Anna Strasshofer, events manager at Bike/Walk Central Florida, said in a press release. “It’s not about racing or setting records. It’s about experiencing our cities at a casual pace, connecting with fellow riders in small groups, and learning how we can all help make Central Florida’s streets safer and more welcoming for people on bikes. This ride is a show of support for bike-friendly routes and real local living, where education, community and mobility come together.”

BIKE 5 is also debuting a new path, the Bike 5 Main Streets Ride. This 10-mile route will take cyclists through several Orlando districts including the City District, Thornton Park, the Milk District, Mills 50, Ivanhoe Village and Audubon Park. Bike 5 Main Streets Ride will highlight South Orlando and downtown Orlando’s connectedness through new and safe infrastructure built with riders in mind.

“The BIKE 5 route, both the 30-mile option and the new main streets ride, shows us how far we have come in creating connected, comfortable streets and trails that get us from city to city. We still have some work to do to truly create safe and accessible places for everyone, from 8 to 80, to ride, feel safe and enjoy,” Emily Bush, executive director at Bike/Walk Central Florida, said in the press release. “The purpose of the event is not only to show people where they can comfortably ride, but to push for those connections and build a community that makes it easy for everyone to have access to active transportation options in their community.”

Advance registration for the event is highly encouraged. To learn more and to register, go to BikeWalkCentralFlorida.org/bike5/. Day-of-event registrations will be accepted, based on availability.